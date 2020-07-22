Fact check: In his first coronavirus briefing since April, Trump repeats a handful of classic false claims

But Trump's new tone, like Trump's new new tones, didn't last long.
He continued to boast that the United States has conducted far more tests than other countries, ignoring the fact that many peer nations controlled the virus much better than they have needed to continue conducting as many tests.
He went on to say that the virus "will go away," and declined to acknowledge the inaccuracy of his previous suggestions that it would go away without causing much harm to the American public, or the possibility that the virus would take years to eradicate, if it goes away at all.
Here are some of the false claims he repeated on Tuesday:
Contents
Veteran's Choice
At Tuesday's coronavirus briefing, Trump echoed his false claim that his administration passed the Veterans Election Act, which provided the Department of Veterans Affairs with more resources to improve veterans access and allow them to seek care from providers who they are not from the VA.
"We have Veteran & # 39; s Choice, no one thought that would be possible, as they have spent many decades trying to choose veterans," Trump said.
This is one of the President's most repeated false claims. Since CNN began counting on July 8, 2019, Trump has repeated that statement more than 60 times.
Empty cabinets
The president tried to blame his predecessor for his administration's late response to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming once again that he inherited "very empty cabinets."
Done first: The National Strategic Reserve was not empty before the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the pool contains enough smallpox vaccines for every American, among other medical resources. And while the stock of some critical supplies that could be used to fight the coronavirus was drained and not resupplied, Trump had three years in office to build those depleted stocks again.
Ultimately, Trump ignored the experts' warnings and was unable to replace the masks and prepare other supplies to combat a possible pandemic.
Travel restrictions against Europe and China
Claiming the actions his administration took to address the coronavirus, Trump said: "We closed the border with China, we put the ban on it." Then he added: "I closed the borders from Europe."
Facts First: It is misleading for Trump to say that he closed the United States border to travel from China and Europe because both policies contained multiple exemptions, including for US citizens and permanent residents; European politics exempted entire countries. Only foreigners who had been to China, the Schengen area of Europe, the United Kingdom, or Ireland in the past 14 days were totally prohibited from entering the United States.
Tremendous supplies
Trump said governors are receiving "everything they need" from the federal government and that there are "huge amounts" of critical medical supplies available to states that need them.
"The governors are working very, very hard and we are supporting them 100%, they get everything they need, and we are taking great care of ourselves," Trump said. "We have huge supplies and a great supply chain. Whether it's fans or robes or just about anything else they need."
Facts First: Trump is selling more than the federal pandemic response. Some governors have what they need, but others have said the Trump administration is falling short. And even though he says "huge supplies" are available, some hospitals and health workers still don't have enough protective gear, and experts say Trump's slow decision-making is partly to blame.
As for the governors, Trump is exaggerating.
Fatality rate
"Our case fatality rate has continued to decline and is lower than that of the European Union and almost everywhere in the world," Trump said.
Then he added: "We have done much better than most and with a lower death rate than most."
Facts First: According to various measures, the death rate from the US coronavirus is one of the highest in the world.