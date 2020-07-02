Fact Check: In Jobs Speech, Trump Dishonestly Minimizes Pandemic







Trump said that, as in China and Europe, the situation in the United States is "under control." He said health experts "continue to address temporary hot spots in certain cities and counties." And he said "we have some areas where we are putting out the flames or the fires, and that is working well … I think they will see it soon."

When asked during testimony before Congress Tuesday whether the pandemic is under control, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that while some parts of the country are doing well, the larger numbers "speak for themselves."

"I am very concerned and dissatisfied with what is happening, because we are going in the wrong direction if we look at the curves of the new cases. So we really have to do something about it and we need to do it quickly. The short answer to his question is that we clearly don't have full control at the moment, "he said.

Fauci said, "We wouldn't be surprised if we increase to 100,000 a day if this doesn't change, and that's why I'm very concerned." A senior administration health official, Dr. Brett Giroir, told Congress on Thursday that the increase in reported cases is the result of a genuine increase in infections, not only (as Trump has repeatedly claimed) that the country performs more tests. He cited the increase in the percentage of tests that tested positive. "There is no doubt that the more tests you get, the more you will discover, but we think this is a real increase in cases, because the percentage of positives is going up," said Giroir, deputy secretary of health for the United States Department. of Health and Human Services, told the House Select Subcommittee about the coronavirus crisis. Giroir said we flattened the curve earlier during the pandemic, but "we are not flattening the curve at this time; the curve continues to climb." Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, told CNN on Thursday that Trump's description of the crisis is inaccurate. "These are not 'hot spots' or 'hot coals'. Instead, we are seeing a massive resurgence of Covid-19 throughout the southern United States, especially in our metropolitan areas, now at 50,000 cases per day and is rapidly approaching 100,000 cases per day in the coming weeks, "said Hotez. "This is not a temporary problem and is not limited to some critical points," said Jennifer Horney, professor and founding director of the University of Delaware epidemiology program. Horney said a robust contact tracking system, in which healthcare workers try to identify and track anyone with whom an infected person has had personal contact, is necessary to control outbreaks. Given the large number of new cases per day and the high rate of virus reproduction in several states (he listed Florida, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Louisiana), he said, "That would be very difficult to expand a contact tracking program to effectively control the pandemic in those places. " Trump's comments were similar to last week's misleading comments from Vice President Mike Pence. They were in line with Trump's repeat insistence in mid-June and the end of June, against all evidence, that the virus is "disappearing" or "disappearing". And they coincided with Trump's comments at the start of the crisis, when he repeatedly and wrongly stated that the virus was "under control." Hotez said the Trump administration is so far "unable to articulate the scope of the problem, the devastation it is currently causing, and the deaths and permanent injuries that are sure to follow."

