Fact Check: In Jobs Speech, Trump Dishonestly Minimizes Pandemic

Trump said that, as in China and Europe, the situation in the United States is "under control." He said health experts "continue to address temporary hot spots in certain cities and counties." And he said "we have some areas where we are putting out the flames or the fires, and that is working well … I think they will see it soon."
When asked during testimony before Congress Tuesday whether the pandemic is under control, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that while some parts of the country are doing well, the larger numbers "speak for themselves."
Fauci said, "We wouldn't be surprised if we increase to 100,000 a day if this doesn't change, and that's why I'm very concerned."
"There is no doubt that the more tests you get, the more you will discover, but we think this is a real increase in cases, because the percentage of positives is going up," said Giroir, deputy secretary of health for the United States Department. of Health and Human Services, told the House Select Subcommittee about the coronavirus crisis.
Giroir said we flattened the curve earlier during the pandemic, but "we are not flattening the curve at this time; the curve continues to climb."
Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, told CNN on Thursday that Trump's description of the crisis is inaccurate.
"These are not 'hot spots' or 'hot coals'. Instead, we are seeing a massive resurgence of Covid-19 throughout the southern United States, especially in our metropolitan areas, now at 50,000 cases per day and is rapidly approaching 100,000 cases per day in the coming weeks, "said Hotez.
"This is not a temporary problem and is not limited to some critical points," said Jennifer Horney, professor and founding director of the University of Delaware epidemiology program.
Hotez said the Trump administration is so far "unable to articulate the scope of the problem, the devastation it is currently causing, and the deaths and permanent injuries that are sure to follow."
