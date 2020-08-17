fact-check:-is-harris-the-most-liberal-member-of-senate?

Washington (CNN) After former Vice President Joe Biden announced California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, critics were quick to label her as far left while some progressives bemoaned her as too much of a moderate.

President Donald Trump led the charge, telling Fox Business on Thursday that Harris was “the most liberal person in the US Senate.”

Facts First: Harris’ voting record in the Senate is certainly one of the most liberal, though her record prior to the Senate is more moderate on some issues.

After six years as California’s attorney general, Harris was elected to the US Senate in 2016. Since then, she has co-sponsored bills aligned with several liberal causes including expanding gun control measures and passing “Medicare for All.” Harris has also voted against many Trump nominees for federal judgeships and top positions inside his administration.

In 2019, GovTrack, a non-partisan organization that tracks bills in Congress, ranked Harris as the “most liberal compared to All Senators.” One measure the organization uses is comparing how many bipartisan bills each senator cosponsors to how many bills they co-sponsored in total. Harris had the lowest at 15% in 2019.