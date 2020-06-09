Fact Check: McEnany makes a false claim about Romney's participation in the black vote

"Mitt Romney can say three words outside on Pennsylvania Avenue, but I would like to point this out: that President Trump won 8% of the black vote. Mitt Romney won 2% of the black vote," said McEnany.
He then faced Romney's past controversial comments, including his infamous 2012 campaign comment in which he said "47% of Americans will vote for the president no matter what" and that these people "depend on the government, who believe they are victims, who believe that the government has a responsibility to take care of them. " McEnany said Trump was "very offended by those words."
Trump won 8% of the black vote in the 2016 presidential election, according to exit polls, but Romney won 6% of black voters, not 2%. Romney was running against the first black president.
"This is something to be discussed. And, as you know, there are a large number of people, whether 47% or close to 50%, who do not pay taxes and who do not pay income taxes, and probably many other taxes," Trump said.