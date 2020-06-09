Fact Check: McEnany makes a false claim about Romney's participation in the black vote

McEnany did not directly address the issue, but instead compared Trump's performance with black voters in the 2016 presidential election to Romney's performance in 2012, when he was the Republican presidential candidate.

"Mitt Romney can say three words outside on Pennsylvania Avenue, but I would like to point this out: that President Trump won 8% of the black vote. Mitt Romney won 2% of the black vote," said McEnany.

He then faced Romney's past controversial comments, including his infamous 2012 campaign comment in which he said "47% of Americans will vote for the president no matter what" and that these people "depend on the government, who believe they are victims, who believe that the government has a responsibility to take care of them. " McEnany said Trump was "very offended by those words."

Facts First: McEnany's claim about Romney's participation in the black vote is false. And in 2012, Trump defended Romney's "47%" comments for which McEnany now claims Trump is very offended.

Trump won 8% of the black vote in the 2016 presidential election, according to exit polls, but Romney won 6% of black voters, not 2%. Romney was running against the first black president.

Trump was also not offended by Romney's comments in 2012, but supported them. In a 2012 appearance on CNN, Trump was asked about Romney's comments and said, "I don't think he should apologize for anything," adding that Romney's comments should be debated in American politics.

"This is something to be discussed. And, as you know, there are a large number of people, whether 47% or close to 50%, who do not pay taxes and who do not pay income taxes, and probably many other taxes," Trump said.

Trump, of course, has not released his own tax returns, and it is unclear how much or how much he has paid in income taxes. In 2019, The New York Times reported that Trump paid little or no income tax over a 10-year period.

