Fact Check: No, more evidence isn't the reason why US coronavirus numbers are getting worse

Facts First: Trump's claims have been completely inaccurate.

Trump officials themselves and their Republican allies have acknowledged that it is not true that a growing number of tests is the reason the number of cases has skyrocketed in the past month. Telling evidence that the spike is genuine: The percentage of people who tested positive, a key measure of the virus's true spread, has also skyrocketed.

Trump also goes on to say that the only reason the US has shown more confirmed cases than other countries, such as Germany, is because the US is doing more tests than they are. That is also not true. Countries like Germany have needed less testing over time because they were more successful in containing their outbreaks in the first place, employing a strategy that involved aggressive initial testing.

Trump is broad Claim The fact that the US testing system is now a "tremendous" success is more subjective than the others, but many experts say it is also wrong. After a fatally slow launch of the test system, there is a widespread belief among experts that the United States is not yet doing enough.

Evidence abounds. Given the high demand, laboratories take longer to deliver results; Delays reduce the usefulness of the tests themselves. And there is still a shortage of evidence availability in some parts of the country.

"The tests are certainly better than they were in April or May, but we still have a long way to go," said Tara Smith, professor of epidemiology at Kent State University, and noted reports of overwhelmed test sites in various state. "We are still not close to where we need to be to evaluate everyone who wants it, and the lack of evidence affects our ability to perform isolation and contact tracing. We still need a lot of improvement."

Eyes closed, no cases?

Trump has been ridiculously dishonest when he has repeatedly claimed that the United States "would have" few cases if you did much less testing.

It is like saying that someone with cancer would not have cancer if they were never screened for the disease, or that someone standing in front of you is not there if they close their eyes. United States would show Fewer coronavirus cases with less evidence, like Trump tweeted on Thursday but still to have cases that were not registered.

In fact, the true number of cases would probably be greater with less evidence.

This is because testing is not just a passive data tool that allows the government to measure the number of people infected. It is also supposed to be a pandemic-fighting tool: it informs infected people and allows them to take steps to prevent the virus from spreading. (Theoretically, the tests also allow the government to track contacts, informing people who have spent time near infected people who are also at risk and should take precautions to prevent further spread.)

"This may seem contradictory, but if you are doing enough testing, the cases should start to drop because you are finding people before they spread," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN, wrote on Twitter in June.

Increasing case numbers and increasing positivity rates

The number of confirmed cases was increasing in 33 of the 50 states as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States as a whole has established a series of one-day records for newly confirmed cases in late June and early July.

Trump officials themselves, such as Assistant Secretary of Health Adm. Brett Giroir, have acknowledged that the country is experiencing a "real" increase in cases, not just showing the result of more tests.

The evidence Giroir pointed out to Congress last week: "The percentage of positives is going up."

The positivity rate measures the number of people who tested positive for the virus compared to the total number of people who tested.

According to Johns Hopkins data, the national positivity rate has nearly doubled in the past month, and the seven-day moving average increased from 4.4% on June 9 to 8.2% on Thursday.

Texas, Arizona and Florida, which have seen recent spikes in the number of confirmed cases, have also seen a dramatic increase in their positivity rates: Texas jumped from 6.6% to 15.6% in the past month, Arizona increased from 12.7% to 26.8 % in the same period, and Florida going from 4.1% to 19.1%.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott pointed to the positivity rate as a key measure in early May, when the state began to reopen, saying that if the state saw a rate of more than 10% it would serve as a "red flag." Texas topped a 10% rate on June 24; Abbott halted the reopening plan the next day.

Another Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis of Florida, acknowledged in late June that the increase in the state was not the result of increases in tests: "Even with tests increasing or flat, the number of people who test positive accelerates faster than that. "

Miami-Dade County Florida, which has seen a drastic increase in cases, reported a positivity rate of 26% on Sunday.

"That is the real problem, and when it correlates with the increase in hospitalizations, then it is known that there is an increase in the infection rate here in Miami-Dade County," said County Mayor Carlos Giménez on CNN.

The international comparison

Trump has argued, as he did again on Twitter on Thursday, that the United States has higher case numbers than other countries just because the United States is testing more than those countries.

Trump has even claimed that the largest number of tests in the US is why the US shows more cases than Germany, a country that has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic.

"So Germany will show fewer cases because they are evaluating far fewer people, countries of different sizes and all, but they are evaluating far fewer people," Trump said on Fox News in late June.

That is also inaccurate. By aggressively testing early in the crisis, Germany, like another country Trump has mentioned while bragging about the total amount of US evidence, South Korea, simply did a better job of suppressing its outbreak. Therefore, it required fewer tests per person in the long term.

Dr. Hans-Georg Kräusslich, professor and infectious disease expert at the University of Heidelberg in Germany, said that the number of tests performed is generally determined by medical necessity, specifically the number of people experiencing symptoms, and given that Germany It has a low true infection rate, the country does not need to use even near its full testing capacity.

In other words, Kräusslich said, Trump is arguing that more tests "create" more cases, but actually "more symptomatic infections & # 39; create & # 39; more tests."

As of Wednesday, Germany, with a population of approximately 83 million, had 197,341 confirmed cases and 9,036 deaths. The United States, with a population approximately four times greater, had approximately 15 times more confirmed cases as of Wednesday (3,054,699) and approximately 15 times more deaths (132,300).

Miguel Hernán, professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health said that "greater intensity of testing cannot explain the difference on its own." He noted that, per million people, the number of tests in the US exceeds that of Germany by a smaller proportion than the proportion that the number of cases in the US exceeds that of Germany.

"No, I don't think the test rates explain the differences," said Kräusslich.

There is a kernel of truth to Trump's claims about international comparisons. It is reasonable to argue that the actual number of coronavirus cases in some large countries, such as Brazil and India, is much higher than the confirmed number of cases in those countries, as experts say they are not doing enough testing.

However, the actual number of cases in the US is also very likely to be much higher than the confirmed number. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters in late June: "Our best estimate at the moment is for each reported case that there were actually 10 other infections."