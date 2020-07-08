Fact check of Trump's threat to cut education funding if schools don't reopen

Facts First: Trump cannot unilaterally cut current federal funds for schools. However, it could possibly restrict some recent pandemic aid funds, which would likely be challenged in court, and refuse to sign future legislation for federal grants and school bailouts.

Congress has the power of the wallet, and although Trump and his administration have previously proposed cutting federal grants for schools, as well as the Department of Education budget, Congress has continued to reject these proposals.

Congress also has oversight power when it comes to federal grants. A May 2019 report from the Congressional Research Service on federal grants to states and local governments "as with all legislation in general, Congress oversees the implementation of the grant to ensure that the federal administrative agency is held accountable."

On Wednesday, House Democrats rejected the idea that Trump could unilaterally cut funding for schools.

"Congress provides federal education funds to support some of our country's most vulnerable youth," said Evan Hollander, spokesman for the Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee. "The president has no authority to cut funds for these students, and threatening to do so to shore up his campaign is offensive."

In addition, according to the Congressional Research Service, the federal government provided 8.3% of funds for public elementary and secondary schools in 2015-2016, the last year for which a detailed breakdown of funds was available. State governments provided 47%, local governments 44.8%.

Most of the federal funding for elementary and secondary schools focuses on disadvantaged students. The bulk, about $ 16 billion in 2019, went to Title I grants, which go to schools with large proportions of low-income students. The second largest portion, about $ 13.5 billion, was for special education.

Given the distribution of federal education funds, Martin Carnoy, a professor of education and economics at Stanford University, told CNN that any cut in federal funds would disproportionately affect low-income students.

"Most of the federal money goes to low-income children, so any cut would hurt that portion of the school population," Carnoy said. "It will not harm wealthy school districts. It is quite wicked."

At Wednesday's coronavirus task force press conference, CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Vice President Mike Pence to explain why Trump was threatening to cut school funds at a time when educators say they need more money. to be able to reopen safely.

Pence responded that Trump's tweet represented a "determination to provide the kind of leadership from the federal level that says we are going to take our children to school because that is where they belong, and we know based on what our best tell us. health officials. " we can do it safely and responsibly. "

Pence noted the $ 13.5 billion in federal education funds included in the Cares Act to support states amid the pandemic, and also said he feels "a great desire among governors across the country to find a way forward. And we made it very clear that we are going to partner with them by providing the resources to impact that and also the supplies. "

In an interview on CNN Wednesday morning, Obama-era Education Secretary Arne Duncan reiterated that the president lacks the authority to actually cut funding for education.

"No. Again, he just intimidates, threatens him, the truth is, very little K-12 money comes from the federal government," Duncan said.

Sean Corcoran, an associate professor of public policy and education at Vanderbilt University, told CNN: "President Trump's threat is almost, but not entirely, empty."

"States have reacted strongly in the past to threats to cut federal funding," added Corcoran. "But ultimately, it is up to Congress, which has the power of the portfolio, to make these cuts, and I don't see that happening."

What can Trump do?

A Republican Senate source says Trump has little authority to unilaterally cut funding for schools. But if Trump wanted, the source says, the Trump administration could issue an interim final rule to block funds enacted in the March CARES Act for schools that don't reopen. The law provided $ 13 billion for school districts to cover the costs of Covid-19. But taking that route to block administrative funding would undoubtedly lead to a court battle.

Many school officials and politicians argue that additional federal funds are needed to reopen schools safely, as state budgets have been cut significantly in the wake of the pandemic. Trump has the power to reject any aid package that has not yet been approved.

But his own party allies have been pushing for more pandemic-related education funds, not less.

Pence also said Wednesday that the White House will seek to tie some funds in the next recovery package to the reopening of schools, a difficult task that would require bipartisan support.

"As we work with Congress on the next round of state support, we will look for ways to give states a strong incentive and stimulus for children to return to school," said Pence.

Senate Republicans plan to introduce a stimulus bill that includes federal spending to reopen schools and childcare facilities that could be used to modernize classrooms, expand transportation so that fewer children ride the bus together, paying for additional tests, technology for distance education and EPP, according to multiple assistants from the Republican Party.

While no price has been set, it could be more than $ 30 billion for school districts, which superintendents have requested, to cover the costs of the reopening and ensure that their schools can manage measures to limit the spread of the virus .

Democrats have also included proposals to reopen schools in their stimulus proposals.