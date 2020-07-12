Fact Check: Pence and Trump Campaign Take Biden's Police Comments Out of Context

The Trump team is now attacking Biden over two comments he made in a video conversation with a progressive activist on Wednesday. In both cases, however, the attacks left the critical context out.

In the second case, about Biden's views on police funding, the attacks were helped by the fact that an edited video of the conversation posted by a progressive entity, NowThis News, omitted some keywords from the former vice president.

Vice President Mike Pence reclaimed in a tweet Thursday night that Biden "referred to the police (as) 'the enemy'." At a police union rally in Pennsylvania, Pence made a slightly longer accusation: "I heard that yesterday, Joe Biden said that the well-armed police, in his words, 'becomes the enemy' "

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted Thursday, "Joe Biden says the police have become the ENEMY." How disgusting and sad! " The triumph Bell and Donald Trump Jr. He also highlighted the quote of the "enemy".

All of these comments omitted the critical context.

Done first: Biden was specifically talking about residents' perceptions of the police that enter communities in armored military vehicles – saying that this resembles "the military invasion" and makes the police "become the enemy".

"Vice President Biden has spoken out for years against providing police equipment that belongs only to war zones, noting that doing so has the potential to worsen the divisions among public servants who risk their lives to keep us safe and secure " the people they serve, "Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said, adding that Biden's emphasis on improving these relationships is why he has long advocated for investment in community policing.

Biden made the comment in a video conversation with Ady Barkan , a prominent progressive activist who has ALS and has just endorsed Biden.

NowThis News released an edited version of the conversation, which cut out some of Biden's comments. (Mike Casca, spokesman for Barkan's Be a Hero political action committee, said the edits were made in collaboration between NowThis News and Be a Hero.) Biden's campaign provided CNN with an audio clip that included relevant comments that the video did not include.

Biden spoke to Barkan about how to improve surveillance. He called to focus on community policing (those comments did not appear in the video) and federal investigations of "patterns or practices" in troublesome police departments. He also criticized orders not to touch over drug cases. And Biden said the federal government should have access to records of officers' misconduct.

He then touted the Obama-Biden administration's efforts to reduce the transfer of surplus military equipment to local police departments.

"Surplus military equipment for law enforcement: they don't need that. The last thing you need is an armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood; it's like the military invasion. They don't know anyone, they become the enemy; they're supposed to you must protect these people, "he said.

Clearly, the "enemy" comment was not a kind of general assessment of police officers or even a statement about how communities view police officers in general. It was specifically about the perceptions of the police using particular equipment in particular circumstances.

Furthermore, when Pence claimed that Biden said the "well-armed" police became the enemy, he may have created the impression that Biden said that the police became the enemy when they were carrying powerful weapons. Biden was talking about surplus military vehicles.

The comment on financing.

Pence claimed on his Thursday cheep that Biden had just asked the police to "be sentenced".

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh as Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes , suggested that Biden had changed his position under pressure. Murtaugh tweeted : "It didn't take Biden long to give in to the far left and accept Defund the Police."

This Biden comment on financing was more ambiguous than the "enemy" comment, making the claims of Trump's allies less shocking in our opinion. But the context that Trump's allies have not highlighted, some of which were missing from the video, casts Biden's words in a different light.

Done first: Biden explicitly told Barkan that he opposes refinancing or abolishing the police; This comment was omitted from the video. Biden said he "absolutely" agrees that some funds can be redirected, but it wasn't exactly clear what he was referring to, and he immediately transitioned to his earlier proposal to deny federal funds to specific police departments that do not comply with certain standards. Contrary to suggestions from a recent flip-flop, Biden said in early June that it makes sense for some local communities to cut police funding.

"Although Ady would have loved Joe Biden to announce in this interview that he is in favor of removing the police, the vice president never said so," Liz Jaff, president of Be a Hero, said in a statement.

Here is the context.

In June, when calls to "evict the police" gained prominence on the left amid the national protests that followed the murder of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis police, Biden said: "No, I do not support the eviction. from the police". Rather, he said, he supports conditioning federal money on the police "based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honesty."

Biden also said in early June that "it makes sense" for "some places" to reallocate some of the funds from their police departments, as some places do not have enough officers but others "have much more than they need." He said the decision depends on the particular community.

Still, Biden has drawn review from some advocates of his campaign proposal to make a "$ 300 million investment" in the Community Oriented Police Services (COPS) program to which Trump has previously proposed budget cuts.

However, Trump accused Biden of wanting to remove the police. And Trump's allies have renewed their criticism based on something Biden told Barkan.

Barkan asked Biden if he is "open" to the kind of reform where "we can reduce the responsibilities assigned to the police and redirect some of the police funds to social services, mental health counseling and affordable housing." Barkan said Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by an Atlanta police officer, would still be alive if a "welfare adviser and a crane", rather than two officers with weapons, had been sent to the parking lot where Brooks had fallen asleep. . a car.

According to the audio provided by Biden's campaign, Biden replied, in comments that were not included in the video, "I have proposed that kind of reform. And, by the way, the idea, that's not the same as getting rid of or disbursing all police ". He said his daughter Ashley, who has a master's degree in social work, could not be sent to the site of a domestic dispute; instead, he said, "You can send a social worker with a police officer. We need a lot more help."

Biden continued to call out the series of changes we described in our fact check on the "enemy" comment, including a focus on community policing and further investigations by police departments. After Biden criticized the police use of military vehicles, Barkan chimed in: "But do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?"

Biden said, "Yes, absolutely."

The video ignores the comments that Biden made immediately after that. But those comments are important.

After his "absolutely," Biden immediately returned to his earlier proposal to put conditions on federal funding for police funding.

"And by the way, not just redirect them, condition them. If they don't eliminate the bottlenecks, they don't get Byrne's subsidies. If they don't do the following, they don't get help." Noting that most police funding comes from local and state governments, Biden continued: "It is only the federal government that adds to that, and then says, 'Do you want help? You have to do the following Reforms: You have to make sure you have the no-touch orders removed, if you have, you don't get the Byrne grants. If you do, boom. "

Bottom line: Biden said he is open to redirecting some funds. But he followed that comment by simply reiterating his earlier proposal to reject federal funds for departments that don't meet certain conditions, not taking a new stance. And a Biden campaign official said Biden endorses the idea of ​​redirecting "part of the funding" is in line with his June comments on how it makes sense to cut police budgets in "some places."

Bates, the Biden spokesman, said Trump is "desperate to compete against a fictional opponent in place of Joe Biden."