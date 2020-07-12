Fact Check: Pence and Trump Campaign Take Biden's Police Comments Out of Context

The Trump team is now attacking Biden over two comments he made in a video conversation with a progressive activist on Wednesday. In both cases, however, the attacks left the critical context out.
In the second case, about Biden's views on police funding, the attacks were helped by the fact that an edited video of the conversation posted by a progressive entity, NowThis News, omitted some keywords from the former vice president.
All of these comments omitted the critical context.
"Vice President Biden has spoken out for years against providing police equipment that belongs only to war zones, noting that doing so has the potential to worsen the divisions among public servants who risk their lives to keep us safe and secure " the people they serve, "Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said, adding that Biden's emphasis on improving these relationships is why he has long advocated for investment in community policing.
NowThis News released an edited version of the conversation, which cut out some of Biden's comments. (Mike Casca, spokesman for Barkan's Be a Hero political action committee, said the edits were made in collaboration between NowThis News and Be a Hero.) Biden's campaign provided CNN with an audio clip that included relevant comments that the video did not include.
Clearly, the "enemy" comment was not a kind of general assessment of police officers or even a statement about how communities view police officers in general. It was specifically about the perceptions of the police using particular equipment in particular circumstances.
Furthermore, when Pence claimed that Biden said the "well-armed" police became the enemy, he may have created the impression that Biden said that the police became the enemy when they were carrying powerful weapons. Biden was talking about surplus military vehicles.
The comment on financing.
This Biden comment on financing was more ambiguous than the "enemy" comment, making the claims of Trump's allies less shocking in our opinion. But the context that Trump's allies have not highlighted, some of which were missing from the video, casts Biden's words in a different light.
Done first: Biden explicitly told Barkan that he opposes refinancing or abolishing the police; This comment was omitted from the video. Biden said he "absolutely" agrees that some funds can be redirected, but it wasn't exactly clear what he was referring to, and he immediately transitioned to his earlier proposal to deny federal funds to specific police departments that do not comply with certain standards. Contrary to suggestions from a recent flip-flop, Biden said in early June that it makes sense for some local communities to cut police funding.
"Although Ady would have loved Joe Biden to announce in this interview that he is in favor of removing the police, the vice president never said so," Liz Jaff, president of Be a Hero, said in a statement.
Here is the context.
However, Trump accused Biden of wanting to remove the police. And Trump's allies have renewed their criticism based on something Biden told Barkan.
According to the audio provided by Biden's campaign, Biden replied, in comments that were not included in the video, "I have proposed that kind of reform. And, by the way, the idea, that's not the same as getting rid of or disbursing all police ". He said his daughter Ashley, who has a master's degree in social work, could not be sent to the site of a domestic dispute; instead, he said, "You can send a social worker with a police officer. We need a lot more help."
Biden said, "Yes, absolutely."
The video ignores the comments that Biden made immediately after that. But those comments are important.
After his "absolutely," Biden immediately returned to his earlier proposal to put conditions on federal funding for police funding.
Bottom line: Biden said he is open to redirecting some funds. But he followed that comment by simply reiterating his earlier proposal to reject federal funds for departments that don't meet certain conditions, not taking a new stance. And a Biden campaign official said Biden endorses the idea of redirecting "part of the funding" is in line with his June comments on how it makes sense to cut police budgets in "some places."
Bates, the Biden spokesman, said Trump is "desperate to compete against a fictional opponent in place of Joe Biden."