Fact check: Trump falsely claims that & # 39; insurance reasons & # 39; they prevented him from entering the Church of San Juan

That is not true.
Done first: "There were no insurance reasons" why Trump could not have entered the Church of San Juan, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington told CNN. She said that only a small room in the basement of the church, a nursery school, had been damaged by a fire the previous day, and "the main shrine was not damaged."
When asked by the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Wednesday why he did not pray, Trump said it was "very, very noisy" outside because of the protesters. He added: "And I didn't think it was exactly the right time to pray. I'm on the sidewalk. And in the church itself, I didn't want to go in because they had many reasons for sure. You know, the church was boarded up."
Budde said there was no conversation between the Trump team and church leaders before Trump appeared at the church, which is just steps from the White House. Presidents "generally call ahead" when they will come, he said.
Budde said that she herself had been inside the church after the fire, to inspect the damage. She said the church was closed to the public at the time of Trump's arrival, but "no, there were no safe reasons why he couldn't enter."
"Of course, he didn't ask, he didn't tell us he was coming, so there was no way to prepare," he said. "There was nothing in his position that indicated he was coming to church to commit to us. There was no commitment."
"The protesters, who tried to burn down the church the day before," Trump said. "You know, everyone was saying, 'Oh, they were so wonderful'. They weren't wonderful. They tried to burn down the church. And it was, they told me, the same group. A similar group."
No one has been charged in the fire. We don't know what Trump was told, but there is no evidence that any of Monday's peaceful protesters, let alone all, were responsible.