Fact check: Trump falsely claims that & # 39; insurance reasons & # 39; they prevented him from entering the Church of San Juan







That is not true.

Done first: "There were no insurance reasons" why Trump could not have entered the Church of San Juan, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington told CNN. She said that only a small room in the basement of the church, a nursery school, had been damaged by a fire the previous day, and "the main shrine was not damaged."

Trump has faced criticism not only because the police used force to clear peaceful protesters before the photo shoot, but because he simply brandished the Bible without opening it, offering a prayer, or entering the building.

When asked by the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Wednesday why he did not pray, Trump said it was "very, very noisy" outside because of the protesters. He added: "And I didn't think it was exactly the right time to pray. I'm on the sidewalk. And in the church itself, I didn't want to go in because they had many reasons for sure. You know, the church was boarded up."