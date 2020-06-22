Fact check: Trump falsely claims that President George W. Bush fired John Bolton

Bolton left the Trump administration in September 2019; Trump says he was fired, Bolton says he quit. Trump on Thursday tweeted "President Bush also fired him. Bolton is incompetent!"

Done first: President George W. Bush did not fire Bolton as ambassador to the United Nations. Bolton left the Bush administration in 2006 at the end of his recess, knowing it could not be confirmed by the Senate in 2007. After Bolton announced his pending departure, Bush said he was "not happy" that Bolton left and that Bolton "deserved to be confirmed "because" he did a fabulous job for the country. "

Bush told Bolton in front of the journalists: "We are going to miss you in this administration. You have been an unconditional defender of freedom and peace. You have been firm in your defense of human rights and human dignity. You have done everything that you can expect from an ambassador. "

Bolton had previously held other high-level positions in government, including as Bush's Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs between 2001 and 2005.