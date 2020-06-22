Fact check: Trump falsely claims that President George W. Bush fired John Bolton

Bolton left the Trump administration in September 2019; Trump says he was fired, Bolton says he quit. Trump on Thursday tweeted"President Bush also fired him. Bolton is incompetent!"
Done first: President George W. Bush did not fire Bolton as ambassador to the United Nations. Bolton left the Bush administration in 2006 at the end of his recess, knowing it could not be confirmed by the Senate in 2007. After Bolton announced his pending departure, Bush said he was "not happy" that Bolton left and that Bolton "deserved to be confirmed "because" he did a fabulous job for the country. "
Bush told Bolton in front of the journalists: "We are going to miss you in this administration. You have been an unconditional defender of freedom and peace. You have been firm in your defense of human rights and human dignity. You have done everything that you can expect from an ambassador. "
Bolton had previously held other high-level positions in government, including as Bush's Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs between 2001 and 2005.
It was a controversial choice for the UN ambassador over his role in the decision to go to war in Iraq, his generally aggressive views, his record of statements against the UN, accusations that he had misled the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate and allegations that he had had harassed subordinates, including those whose intelligence assessments he did not endorse.
Unable to get Bolton to confirm to the Senate, as Democrats and some Republicans opposed, Bush used a recess appointment to install him in office in 2005. The recess appointment could only last until the end of the next session of Congress; Bolton announced his pending departure in December 2006, when it became clear that continued Senate opposition would not allow him to be confirmed by Congress beginning in 2007.
Although Bush himself used the word "resignation" at the time, White House officials argued that Bolton had not resigned, as he made it clear that he would stay as long as he was allowed.
Whatever you want to call what happened, it certainly wasn't a layoff.