Fact check: Trump falsely suggests that children do not transmit coronaviruses and that the US case arises in part due to protests and Mexican migration

Despite the sharp increase in the cases he acknowledged and a death toll in the United States that now exceeds 142,000, Trump declared that "everything will work. And it is working."

He suggested that children do not transmit the coronavirus, although preliminary evidence suggests that children can and do. He attributed the recent increase in cases in part to racial justice protests, although preliminary evidence suggests that the protests did not cause an increase, and in part to migration from Mexico, although there is no evidence of this either.

Trump also claimed that he has done more for African Americans than anyone else with the "possible exception" of President Abraham Lincoln. That is transparently ridiculous.

Here's a look at some of Trump's claims and the facts behind them.

Trump suggests blaming Mexico

By assigning blame for the increase in coronavirus cases, Trump also suggested that Mexico was responsible, even though public health officials have not publicly made this same accusation.

"They probably also contributed by sharing a 2,000-mile border with Mexico, as we know very well, and unfortunately cases are emerging in Mexico," Trump said Wednesday.

Referring to his proposed border wall between Mexico and the United States, Trump added: "It was really meant for a different purpose, but it worked very well for what we are doing now and for the pandemic."

Facts First: Trump did not provide any evidence to back up his claims, and the nation's top public health officials are not blaming Mexico for the U.S. pandemic. Additionally, cases are increasing in states that don't share a border with Mexico, such as Florida, Louisiana, and Idaho, undermining Trump's implication that border crusaders are bringing the disease to the United States en masse. It's worth noting that the virus first erupted in places like Washington state, New York, and New Jersey, thousands of miles from the Mexican border.

After the briefing, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta said there is no medical evidence to support Trump's claims. "I don't think there is any specific data on Mexico," said Gupta. "We really looked up to see if there was any data on that, and I didn't find any."

To be sure, Mexico lacks widespread evidence and faces credible allegations of reporting less of its death toll, perhaps by the thousands. But even if the outbreak is worse than the Mexican government is letting go, it pales in comparison to the U.S. outbreak. There are at least 3.9 million cases in the United States, a tenfold increase over the approximately 356,000 cases in Mexico.

In terms of per capita deaths, Mexico is worse than the United States. And it is true that some of the border regions have high infection rates per capita, but the most affected part of Mexico is not close to the United States. And a region that shares a long border with Texas is in good shape.

There is also a logical problem with Trump's comments. On the one hand, he is blaming Mexico for the United States spike. But it also says that border barriers have successfully prevented the virus.

Trump's comments fit a broader pattern of his racially callous statements about Mexicans and Latinos, dating back to the first few weeks of his presidential campaign, when he said that many Mexican immigrants were "rapists" and that "a tremendous infectious disease is coming across the border. "

Children transmitting the virus

During Wednesday's briefing, Trump continued to advocate for the opening of schools in the fall. In support of this, he stated that "many people" say that children "do not transmit" the coronavirus.

"They don't catch him easily, they don't bring him home easily," Trump added. "And if they catch him, they will get better quickly."

Facts First: While children infected with coronaviruses are less likely to develop severe symptoms than adults, not all "get better quickly," as Trump said. In addition, several studies Suggest that children can and do transmit the virus.

According to a recent study by the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children ages 10-19 can transmit the coronavirus as much as adults.

"Although the detection rate of contacts for preschool-age children was lower, young children may show higher attack rates when school closes, which contributes to community transmission of Covid-19," the study said. .

Both the National Institutes of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also studying families and households to better understand the role children play in transmitting the virus. But as of June 30, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said: "We don't know the impact children still have on the transmission cycle."

As a result, although children appear to be affected less frequently or severely than adults, returning to school still presents certain risks.

"Relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized, and fewer children than adults experience fever, cough, or shortness of breath," the CDC said in an article for pediatric healthcare providers published in late May. However, the article also noted that "serious outcomes have been reported in children, including deaths associated with COVID-19."

Protests and increased cases

Trump said there were a "number" of causes for the recent increase in coronavirus cases. He cited some undisputed potential contributors, such as Americans returning to bars and increasing their travels.

However, the first cause he listed was the racial justice protests that swept across the country following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.

"Cases began to rise among young Americans shortly after the protests … which presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation across the country," Trump said.

Facts First: There is no solid evidence that protests against racial injustice have contributed significantly to the increase in cases, although experts caution that there is still a lot we don't know on how the virus has spread. Several cities with large and repeated demonstrations, including New York City, Minneapolis and Chicago, saw no spikes in confirmed cases in the weeks after the protests.

Why not? Possibly partly because the protests took place outdoors, where the virus is transmitted less efficiently than indoors; possibly in part because a significant percentage of protesters wore masks; and possibly because some non-protesters may have reduced their interaction in person by trying to avoid protests.

In an initial study of the impact of protests in large cities across the country, a group of economists found "no evidence that the net growth of the COVID-19 case has increased differentially after the start of the Black protests Lives Matter, and even modest evidence of a small longer period. " in the case of slowing growth. "And in a Fox News interview, shortly after Wednesday's briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx did not mention the protests as the cause of the increase, saying" this was an event that we believe you can trace back to Memorial Day and open up like people [started] traveling again and being on vacation. "

It is also an exaggeration to assign sole blame to protests for sparking mitigation efforts. While some Americans may have seen the protests overcrowded in May and June and decided that it was therefore safe to return to normal activities, Trump himself was vocation in May so that the states "open as soon as possible" and say things like "our country has to come back". Governors, including conservative Republicans who were not particularly inclined to follow the cues of young activists, made decisions to relax official restrictions, and some of them did so weeks before the protests occurred.

Obama and Chicago

CNN's Kaitlan Collins noted that in 2016 Trump said it was President Barack Obama's fault that the killings occurred in Chicago. She asked Trump, "Why was it the president's fault then and not your fault now?"

Trump claimed that Obama "was invited and did a bad job. President Obama could have gone to Chicago. He could not have solved the problem and he did not."

Facts First: It is unclear what exactly Trump is referring to when Obama is "invited" to mitigate violence in Chicago. Triumph has advocated for sending the National Guard to Chicago earlier to help with its gun violence, something Obama did not do. Federal authorities were also not "invited." under the Obama administration. In fact, the Obama Justice Department had to sue the city of Chicago and sign a federally applicable court settlement to address the pattern of police department overuse of force against Chicagoans.

From his first days in office, Trump suggested sending the National Guard to curb gun violence in Chicago. Chicago's history with the National Guard is tumultuous, especially during the 1968 Chicago riots and later at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Obama did not send the National Guard to Chicago, but he did send another federal entity: the Justice Department. In 2015, the Obama Justice Department launched an investigation into the use of force practices and accountability systems by the Chicago Police Department after the death of teenager Laquan McDonald, who was fatally shot 16 times by a police officer.

In January 2017, days before Trump took office, the Justice Department released a scathing report saying, among other things, that officers had engaged in a pattern or practice of using force, including deadly force. , and offered a litany of recommendations to curb police violence. The Justice Department signed an "agreement in principle" with Chicago to sign a consent decree, but shortly after the report was released, the Trump Justice Department abandoned that effort.

Chicago wants a federal presence in the city

After Trump announced his plans to send a "surge in federal law enforcement" to Chicago this week after the city experienced more gun violence, he said Chicago "will want us to come in, at full blast."

"I think, in their own way, they want us to go in, at full speed. There will be a time when they want us to go at full speed, but now we are sending additional people to help. We are arresting many people who have been very bad," said the President.

Facts First: This is overkill and needs context. The Chicago mayor, who has an irritable relationship with Trump, has cautiously welcomed federal police in the city to help combat his gun violence, but noted that federal agents were not welcome to "terrorize our residents."

After Trump announced this week that his administration would send police to Chicago to curb his problem of gun violence, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's response to federal agents in Chicago evolved. Lightfoot sent a letter to Trump on Monday urging him not to send federal agents to the city, writing that "it would spell disaster."

But by Tuesday, Lightfoot cautiously embraced Trump's federal law enforcement to help combat Chicago gun violence as long as officers remain focused on gun violence.

"If those officers are here to work in society and support gun violence and violent cases, connect to the existing infrastructure of federal agents, not try to act as police on our streets, then that's something different," Lightfoot said in a Press conference. "But the proof will be in the pudding. It is too early to say whether this is value added or not."

Trump and black Americans

At the briefing, Trump was asked to respond to a comment by his Democratic electoral opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, who said Wednesday that Trump was the first racist to be elected president.

Biden's comment was inaccurate. Regardless of one's views on Trump, who has made a number of racist comments in office, we know that 12 presidents were slaves and that even some who did not, such as Woodrow Wilson, had clearly racist views.

But Trump's response to Biden's claim was also wrong.

Citing policy measures like the Opportunity Zones tax exemption program targeting distressed communities and the criminal justice reform bill he signed, as well as the near-record black unemployment rate before the pandemic, Trump He said: "I have done things that no one else has, and I have said this and I say it openly and not many people dispute it: I have done more for African-Americans than anyone, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln. No one has been around."

Facts First: While we give Trump a lot of freedom to express opinions, this is just ridiculous, even if it only compares to past presidents and excludes other black heroes. It is absurd to say that Lincoln is a "possible" exception; Slave emancipation was obviously more important to African Americans than anything Trump has ever done. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, monumental bills whose impact overshadowed the impact of any legislation Trump has signed.

You can argue that numerous additional presidents did more for African-Americans than Trump, but we will stop there. However, it's worth noting that blacks generally disagree with Trump's self-assessment. Trump has had a consistent abysmal approval rating for black citizens – just 4% in a recent Quinnipiac University poll, for example, versus 93% disapproval.