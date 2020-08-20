fact-check:-trump-knows-most-people-involved-in-project

(Newsdio) After New York federal prosecutors indicted President Donald Trump’s former campaign CEO and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, along with three others in an alleged scheme to defraud donors in a border wall fundraising campaign, the President claimed that he did not know people involved in the project.

“I know nothing about the project other than I didn’t like when I read about it, I didn’t like it,” Trump said on Thursday. “I said this is for government, this isn’t for private people, and it sounded to me like showboating and I think I let my opinion be very strongly stated at the time: I didn’t like it, it was showboating and maybe looking for funds, but you’ll have to see what happens. I think it’s a very sad thing for Mr. Bannon.”

“I didn’t know any of the other people, either,” he added.

In a statement, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany added that Trump does not know people involved in the project.

“President Trump has not been involved with Steve Bannon since the campaign and the early part of the Administration, and he does not know the people involved with this project,” McEnany said.