Fact check: Trump overlooks racial disparities in job numbers by invoking George Floyd

It was the largest monthly gain in new jobs since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the data series in 1939.

No, Trump was not the one who created the Veterans Choice program. No, Trump was not left with empty fan shelves. No, Trump did not completely ban travel from China or Europe. No, China is not paying Trump's tariffs. No, Wuhan was not the only part of China affected by the virus. No, this is not the first time that the United States has lost so many people in a pandemic.

And no, Trump has certainly not done more for black Americans than anyone else in the country's history.

Here is a summary of Trump's claims during an alleged "press conference" in which he did not answer questions.

Match the number of jobs to racial healing

Trump invoked Floyd's memory to promote the work report , which showed a drop in overall unemployment, but also highlighted persistent racial disparities in the US economy.

"Fortunately, George is looking down right now and saying, 'There's something great that's happening in our country,'" Trump said Friday. "There is a great day for him. It is a great day for everyone. There is a great day for everyone. This is a great day in terms of equality."

Trump later suggested that his work in the economy was the centerpiece of his efforts to tackle racial inequality, although he did not offer specific details on how he would have withheld police abuse, which is the key issue fueling the protests. peaceful and violent riots across the country. the nation.

Facts First: Trump's comment on "equality" is out of sync with reality: The jobs report says white unemployment decreased, but black unemployment increased slightly and was already at a disproportionately high level. As for Trump's comments that Floyd had a "big day," activists and experts have already begun evaluating the wisdom and propriety of that comment. Floyd Trump's comment on "equality" is out of sync with reality: The jobs report says white unemployment decreased, but black unemployment increased slightly and was already at a disproportionately high level. As for Trump's comments that Floyd had a "big day," activists and experts have already begun evaluating the wisdom and propriety of that comment. Floyd died on May 25 , murdered in police custody in what has been described as homicide.

Trump & # 39; s victory lap It came after the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced 2.5 million jobs were created in May, recovering some of the 20.7 million jobs that were lost in April. But labor earnings were not distributed proportionally across races. While the unemployment rate for whites fell from 14.2% to 12.4%, unemployment among blacks remained essentially stable at 16.8%.

On the job numbers, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip pointed out on Twitter "The trend continues: Black Americans are the first to lose their jobs and the last to get them back." CNN Business analyzed the data , demonstrating that whites and Hispanic Americans are beginning to feel the recovery, while many African Americans are joining the workforce but are not hired.

Friends have said that Floyd was one of the millions of American blacks whose livelihood was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Associated Press, he He lost his job As a doorman at a Minneapolis restaurant and nightclub after state orders to stay home forced the establishment to temporarily close.

Later, during his appearance in the Rose Garden, Trump silenced a black reporter who asked why he has not implemented a plan to confront systemic racism in the United States. "You are something," Trump replied, adding to the chain of fights he has had with PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor.

Trump insisted that his efforts in the economy would improve race relations, and that African Americans would benefit from the law that he signed on Friday to ease the limits on federal small business loans. I ignored the questions about what I would do specifically to address systemic racism.

"What happened to our country, and what you now see has been happening, is the best thing that can happen for race relations, for the African American community, the Asian Asian community, the Hispanic American community, for women, for everything" . Trump said later during the signing of the bill. "Because our country is very strong, and that is my plan."

It was not the first time Trump was asked if he had a plan to deal with systemic police abuse. The has not articulated Any specific proposal or initiative that he supports, and has simply said, "Police departments (have) to do better." Trump has deflected these questions by attacking political opponents and spread misleading claims about peaceful protesters.

The number of pandemic deaths

Trump said the economic news was especially good because the pandemic was one of the worst things that happened in the country. "Our country has never lost 105,000 people," he said, citing the lowest death toll in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center and the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

"We have never lost anything like this," he continued.

Facts First: The death toll from the US coronavirus. USA At the time Trump spoke it was more than 108,000, according to Johns Hopkins University follow-up, and this is not the first time that the U.S. USA It has lost so many people, even in a particular pandemic. An estimated 675,000 Americans were killed in the 1918-1919 flu pandemic, according to the The death toll from the US coronavirus. USA At the time Trump spoke it was more than 108,000, according to Johns Hopkins University follow-up, and this is not the first time that the U.S. USA It has lost so many people, even in a particular pandemic. An estimated 675,000 Americans were killed in the 1918-1919 flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . More than 600,000 soldiers are Dear having died in the Civil War, including more than 300,000 on the United States side.

China and the coronavirus

Trump claimed that the coronavirus spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan to the world, but not to the rest of China: "How is it that, in Wuhan, where it started, and they were very bad, they were in trouble, but did not?" I didn't go anywhere else, I didn't go to Beijing, I didn't go to other parts of China. "

Facts First: It is not true that the virus has not spread to other parts of China beyond Wuhan. At the end of January, at least 14 Chinese provinces had 100 or more confirmed cases, It is not true that the virus has not spread to other parts of China beyond Wuhan. At the end of January, at least 14 Chinese provinces had 100 or more confirmed cases, NPR then reported . In May, a group of new cases in northeast China , more than a thousand miles from Wuhan, led China to impose blocking measures there. There have been hundreds of confirmed cases in Beijing

National Guard

While discussing work with the governors, Trump claimed that the National Guard was "hardly used" in response to recent protests in the United States.

Facts First: Although it is unclear what Trump meant by "barely used," as of Friday, more than 41,500 National Guard members have been deployed to 33 states and DC in response to protests and civil unrest across the country.

The National Guard has played a supporting role in responding to the protests, and state and local law enforcement agencies assumed responsibility for security.

Combined with the approximately 37,400 members who responded to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the largest number of National Guard members deployed in the country. according to the National Guard Office. The previous peak was in response to Hurricane Katrina, when around 51,000 members were activated to help New Orleans residents.

Trump and African Americans

Trump said: "No one has done for the black community what President Trump has done." He cited several professed accomplishments, including the criminal justice reform bill that he signed , financing him approved for historically black colleges and universities, and the Opportunity Zones tax exemption Program That was part of their 2017 tax law.

Facts First: We give Trump ample room to express opinions, but this opinion is objectively inaccurate even when compared only to previous presidents, such as a variety of historians. We give Trump ample room to express opinions, but this opinion is objectively inaccurate even when compared only to previous presidents, such as a variety of historians. he pointed Recently to the Washington Post. President Abraham Lincoln emancipated the slaves and won the Civil War. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, monumental bills whose impact overshadowed the impact of anything Trump has signed.

When Trump made another version of this boast on a Wednesday cheep He admitted that there is a "possible exception" for Lincoln. This time, he made no such concession.

Obviously, most blacks disagree that Trump was their best champion. On a 2-3 June NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll For example, Trump had 12% approval with African-Americans, while 85% disapproved.

Trump also repeated multiple false claims he has made before:

In the economy

Trump said he had created "up to 600,000" manufacturing jobs before the coronavirus pandemic.

Facts First: Trump was exaggerating. The economy added 483,000 manufacturing jobs between January 2017, when Trump took office, and February 2020, the high point for manufacturing jobs this year before the coronavirus-related collapse began, official data shows. It is also worth noting that by the end of last year, the manufacturing sector had already entered a recession. You can read more Trump was exaggerating. The economy added 483,000 manufacturing jobs between January 2017, when Trump took office, and February 2020, the high point for manufacturing jobs this year before the coronavirus-related collapse began, official data shows. It is also worth noting that by the end of last year, the manufacturing sector had already entered a recession. You can read more here

On the response of the US coronavirus. USA

Trump said he prevented people from entering the United States from China "very soon."

Facts First: Trump continued to allow travel from China during the pandemic. The travel restriction policy that the administration announced on January 31 prohibited most people who had been in China in the previous 14 days from entering the US. But it made several significant exceptions: for citizens, permanent residents, many of the family members of citizens and permanent residents, and some others.) You can read a longer data check Trump continued to allow travel from China during the pandemic. The travel restriction policy that the administration announced on January 31 prohibited most people who had been in China in the previous 14 days from entering the US. But it made several significant exceptions: for citizens, permanent residents, many of the family members of citizens and permanent residents, and some others.) You can read a longer data check here

Trump also claimed that he closed the United States to Europe.

Facts First: Trump imposed travel restrictions from most European countries, but exempted several, including Ukraine, Croatia, Romania, and Russia. It also exempted citizens, permanent residents, and many family members.

When it came to medical resources such as ventilators, Trump stated: "The previous administration left us empty cabinets."

Facts First: It is not true that the Trump administration did not have completely empty fans or shelves of other supplies, although it had depleted some supplies such as masks. You can read more It is not true that the Trump administration did not have completely empty fans or shelves of other supplies, although it had depleted some supplies such as masks. You can read more here

On the achievements of his administration

Trump said he got the "Election Approved for Our Vets" after others tried for decades.

Facts First: The Veterans Choice bill, a bipartisan initiative led by Senators Bernie Sanders and the late John McCain, The Veterans Choice bill, a bipartisan initiative led by Senators Bernie Sanders and the late John McCain, was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2014. Trump signed a different law, the VA MISSION Act, which modified and expanded the Choice program.

Trump claimed that the United States had received tens of billions of dollars in tariff revenue that China, not the Americans, paid.

Facts First: Study then study It has shown that Americans are bearing the cost of the tariffs. And it is Americans who make the actual fee payments to the United States government.

Trump said the United States had given China $ 500 billion a year.

Facts First: There has never been a $ 500 billion trade deficit with China. The 2018 deficit was There has never been a $ 500 billion trade deficit with China. The 2018 deficit was $ 381 billion When counting goods and services, $ 420 billion only when counting goods.

This story has been updated.