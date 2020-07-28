Fact check: Trump targets protesters by continuing to falsely describe laws protecting federal monuments and buildings

"Anarchists, agitators, or protesters who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any federal building in any of our cities or states," Trump tweeted, "will be prosecuted under our recently enacted Statues and Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don't do it! @DHSgov."
Since Trump signed the executive order on "Protecting American Monuments, Monuments, and Statues and Fighting Recent Criminal Violence," he has incorrectly touted the order as a kind of new legislation that carries a minimum of 10 years of vandalism against federal buildings, monuments and statues
Facts First: Trump's actions have simply ordered the attorney general to enforce existing laws. They do not create new laws or possible prison terms. Additionally, applicable laws carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, not a minimum as Trump claims.
Trump issued an executive order on June 26 to, among other things, order the attorney general to "prioritize" the investigation and prosecution of certain vandalism cases, especially of memorials and memorials of US veterans, in accordance with "applicable law "
One of the laws cited in the order is the "destruction of government property," which carries a "potential fine of up to $ 250,000, ten years in prison, or both" if intentional damage to government property exceeds $ 100. The law has existed since 1964.
Trump also cited the Veterans Memorial Preservation Act, passed in 2003, which carries a fine and / or imprisonment of up to 10 years for those convicted of vandalizing or destroying monuments, plaques, statues, or other property "that commemorate the service of anyone. or people in the United States military. "
These laws have been on the books for years. Trump has not recently authorized the Justice Department to pursue these cases, but has ordered the attorney general to prioritize them.