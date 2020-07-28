Fact check: Trump targets protesters by continuing to falsely describe laws protecting federal monuments and buildings

"Anarchists, agitators, or protesters who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any federal building in any of our cities or states," Trump tweeted , "will be prosecuted under our recently enacted Statues and Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don't do it! @DHSgov."

Since Trump signed the executive order on "Protecting American Monuments, Monuments, and Statues and Fighting Recent Criminal Violence," he has incorrectly touted the order as a kind of new legislation that carries a minimum of 10 years of vandalism against federal buildings, monuments and statues

Facts First: Trump's actions have simply ordered the attorney general to enforce existing laws. They do not create new laws or possible prison terms. Additionally, applicable laws carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, not a minimum as Trump claims.