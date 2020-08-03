Fact Check Trump's misleading claims about low-income housing, crime, and the suburbs

Overall, he painted an image of the United States descending into chaos and argued that only he can provide the "law and order" necessary to back it up.

By painting the suburbs as a crime-ridden "hell", the President lamented that working Americans are forced to see the value of their dream home deteriorate under Democratic policies that force low-income housing to be built.

On Wednesday tweeted that "all people living their suburban lifestyle dream … will no longer be financially bothered or hurt by building low-income housing in their neighborhood." And he adds: "Your house prices will go up according to the market and crime will go down."

He later called the rule "hell for the suburbs," noting that "people fight their entire lives to enter the suburbs and have a beautiful home. There will be no more forced affordable housing in the suburbs … It's been happening for years. I've seen conflict for years. "

Trump stated that the AFFH's reversal means that suburbanites "will no longer be financially bothered or harmed by the construction of low-income housing in their neighborhood."

Facts First: Portions of this are extremely misleading, while others are blatantly false. The AFFH does not require low-income housing to be built in suburban areas, and the rule, in its current form, was only updated in 2015 and stopped as soon as the Trump administration took office, giving it little time to make an impact.

What is AFFH?

The Affirmatively Promoting Fair Housing rule is a provision of the Fair Housing Act of 1968 that aimed to end discrimination based on "race, color, religion, sex, family status, national origin, and disability."

Despite the fact that the Fair Housing Act was in effect for decades, many neighborhoods still remain segregated, and minority communities are less likely to have access to the good schools, health care, and public programs necessary to help citizens get out of poverty.

The law also required that jurisdictions receiving federal funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development go beyond ending discrimination and promoting programs that "affirmatively promote fair housing," but did not provide a detailed explanation. of how to do it. Attempts to implement this part of the law were often unsuccessful.

In 2015, the Obama administration enacted new fair housing promotion rules to hold all cities and towns that receive federal funds accountable for integrating their neighborhoods and was seen as essential to further level the playing fields for disadvantaged populations . The change required these jurisdictions to examine and document racial discrimination in their neighborhood and create goals to reduce segregation.

By repealing the 2015 rule, President Trump leaves in place the more general obligation to "affirmatively promote fair housing" written in the Fair Housing Act. The rules apply to any jurisdiction that receives federal housing money, not just the suburbs, and there is no clause within these rules to force the construction of low-income housing in suburban areas.

Lisa Rice, president and executive director of the National Fair Housing Alliance, described AFFH as communities at the local level that analyze fair housing needs in their neighborhoods.

"If a community says we don't have affordable housing in our community, we want to build some, and we want some of that affordable housing to be built for very low-income people, a community could definitely do that. That could meet the fair housing needs of residents living in that community, "Rice explained. "The president cannot say that low-income housing construction meets all fair housing goals."

Westchester Example

However, that is exactly what President Trump has implied. And he has given a specific example. Last month at the Rose Garden, the president criticized his alleged Democratic presidential opponent, Joe Biden, over his housing plan that Trump said would "abolish the suburbs." The president made specific reference to Westchester County, New York, as an example of low-income housing being built in the suburbs, "I've been seeing this for years in Westchester, coming from New York … They want low-income housing income built in a neighborhood. "

President Trump appears to be referring to a 2009 desegregation agreement the county made as part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed by an anti-discrimination group, years before the Obama Affirmative Fair Housing Policy was enacted. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Center Against Discrimination sued the county in 2006 for not "affirmatively affirming fair housing" and alleged that the county had lied about its efforts to HUD.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York found that Westchester County had "completely failed" in complying with the AFFH directive and that it had lied in claiming HUD payments. The eventual deal required the county to spend millions of dollars to build 750 affordable housing units in 31 of the county's most diverse communities.

Housing prices and crime

As part of his assault on the AFFH, Trump went on to claim that the change in the Obama era led to increased crime rates in the suburbs and falling house prices.

"It was a bad rule and it was causing tremendous, house prices were going down and crime was going up," Trump said last week.

Facts First: Housing experts have said that the AFFH was difficult to implement before President Obama changed the rules. There is no evidence or data to back up Trump's claim that Obama's AFFH affected housing prices and crime rates before President Trump took office.

"President Trump is trying to hide fair housing under the guise of keeping the suburbs safe from 'those low-income people'," said the president of the National Fair Housing Alliance, Lisa Rice. "It is almost as if he is assuming that all black people live in low-income houses or that low-income housing is only for black people."

Rice noted that while the President has used loose veiled rhetoric on race, fair housing also applies to a wide range of people. "Do your programs in any way discriminate against families with children illegally? Against people with disabilities. It's really about building and nurturing communities of opportunity."

President Trump seems to have an outdated vision of the American suburbs as a completely white safe haven filled with housewives in constant fear that downtown violence will spread over its white fences. In a tweet meant to beat Joe Biden, he told "America's suburban housewives" that the Democratic presidential candidate "would destroy their neighborhood and their American dream," apparently without realizing that most women they do not want to be considered a "housewife". regardless of how their days passed.

Recent events have deepened that disconnect with suburban voters unhappy with President Trump's handling of the pandemic and the protests after the murder of George Floyd. A recent poll found that 59% of suburban voters disapprove of President Trump.

"The ideal that everyone be created equal, and have the same opportunities and that includes the same opportunities as housing. So what Trump is trying to say is that the suburbs, the suburban mothers, don't want the children of people of color are treated. The way their children are treated. They don't want to. You know, children of people of color to say have the same access to opportunities as their children. I don't think it's true. I don't think that it's an American value. "