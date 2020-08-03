Fact Check Trump's misleading claims about low-income housing, crime, and the suburbs

Overall, he painted an image of the United States descending into chaos and argued that only he can provide the "law and order" necessary to back it up.
He later called the rule "hell for the suburbs," noting that "people fight their entire lives to enter the suburbs and have a beautiful home. There will be no more forced affordable housing in the suburbs … It's been happening for years. I've seen conflict for years. "
Trump stated that the AFFH's reversal means that suburbanites "will no longer be financially bothered or harmed by the construction of low-income housing in their neighborhood."
Facts First: Portions of this are extremely misleading, while others are blatantly false. The AFFH does not require low-income housing to be built in suburban areas, and the rule, in its current form, was only updated in 2015 and stopped as soon as the Trump administration took office, giving it little time to make an impact.
What is AFFH?
Despite the fact that the Fair Housing Act was in effect for decades, many neighborhoods still remain segregated, and minority communities are less likely to have access to the good schools, health care, and public programs necessary to help citizens get out of poverty.
The law also required that jurisdictions receiving federal funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development go beyond ending discrimination and promoting programs that "affirmatively promote fair housing," but did not provide a detailed explanation. of how to do it. Attempts to implement this part of the law were often unsuccessful.
By repealing the 2015 rule, President Trump leaves in place the more general obligation to "affirmatively promote fair housing" written in the Fair Housing Act. The rules apply to any jurisdiction that receives federal housing money, not just the suburbs, and there is no clause within these rules to force the construction of low-income housing in suburban areas.
Lisa Rice, president and executive director of the National Fair Housing Alliance, described AFFH as communities at the local level that analyze fair housing needs in their neighborhoods.
"If a community says we don't have affordable housing in our community, we want to build some, and we want some of that affordable housing to be built for very low-income people, a community could definitely do that. That could meet the fair housing needs of residents living in that community, "Rice explained. "The president cannot say that low-income housing construction meets all fair housing goals."
Westchester Example
However, that is exactly what President Trump has implied. And he has given a specific example. Last month at the Rose Garden, the president criticized his alleged Democratic presidential opponent, Joe Biden, over his housing plan that Trump said would "abolish the suburbs." The president made specific reference to Westchester County, New York, as an example of low-income housing being built in the suburbs, "I've been seeing this for years in Westchester, coming from New York … They want low-income housing income built in a neighborhood. "
Housing prices and crime
As part of his assault on the AFFH, Trump went on to claim that the change in the Obama era led to increased crime rates in the suburbs and falling house prices.
Facts First: Housing experts have said that the AFFH was difficult to implement before President Obama changed the rules. There is no evidence or data to back up Trump's claim that Obama's AFFH affected housing prices and crime rates before President Trump took office.
"President Trump is trying to hide fair housing under the guise of keeping the suburbs safe from 'those low-income people'," said the president of the National Fair Housing Alliance, Lisa Rice. "It is almost as if he is assuming that all black people live in low-income houses or that low-income housing is only for black people."
Rice noted that while the President has used loose veiled rhetoric on race, fair housing also applies to a wide range of people. "Do your programs in any way discriminate against families with children illegally? Against people with disabilities. It's really about building and nurturing communities of opportunity."
President Trump seems to have an outdated vision of the American suburbs as a completely white safe haven filled with housewives in constant fear that downtown violence will spread over its white fences. In a tweet meant to beat Joe Biden, he told "America's suburban housewives" that the Democratic presidential candidate "would destroy their neighborhood and their American dream," apparently without realizing that most women they do not want to be considered a "housewife". regardless of how their days passed.
"The ideal that everyone be created equal, and have the same opportunities and that includes the same opportunities as housing. So what Trump is trying to say is that the suburbs, the suburban mothers, don't want the children of people of color are treated. The way their children are treated. They don't want to. You know, children of people of color to say have the same access to opportunities as their children. I don't think it's true. I don't think that it's an American value. "