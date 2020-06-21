Fact check: Trump's rally in Tulsa is full of false family claims

In a speech that lasted over an hour and forty minutes, Trump also called for the burning of the US flag. USA Outlawed, he claimed victory over a recent loss in the Supreme Court and spent 10 minutes in a story about walking down a ramp.
Here's a look at what Trump was wrong about.
Trump engaged in an extensive discussion about his recent speech at West Point on June 13, and his careful descent down a ramp afterward.
The president explained that the reason he was so careful walking down the ramp was because he was wearing "leather shoes" and was concerned that he might slip due to lack of traction.
At one point during his explanation on Saturday night, Trump echoed the claim he made on Twitter on June 13 that he ran down the ramp for the last 10 feet.
Facts First: It's not true that Trump ran through the last 10 feet of his descent down the ramp on June 13.
Contents
Judicial appointments
Trump said at Saturday's rally that the United States will have "about 300 federal judges appointed and approved" by the end of his first term as president.
Facts First: While we generally don't verify promises, this is the context of Trump's claim.
According to Russell Wheeler, a visiting member of the Brookings Institution that tracks judicial appointments, Trump had confirmed 198 judges as of June 12. Wheeler told CNN: "If the Senate confirms the 43 pending nominees AND he nominates and the Senate confirms the judges for the current 30 vacancies that have no nominees AND 29 additional vacancies occur by the end of the year and he presents nominees for all they and the Senate confirm then, ONLY then "will have appointed a record 300 judges.
Trump said he closed the United States to "all people in China" and then "closed it to Europe."
Facts First: Trump was exaggerating or speaking too broadly.
It banned most people who had been in China in the past 14 days from entering the US But it made significant exceptions, not only for U.S. citizens but also for permanent residents, many of the family members of citizens and permanent residents, and some other groups of people. The New York Times reported on April 4 that nearly 40,000 people had flown to the United States from China since the restrictions took effect in early February.
And its restrictions in Europe did not apply to some people traveling from there: US citizens, permanent residents of the United States, certain members of the family of citizens and permanent residents, and some other groups of travelers. Trump's restrictions initially applied to the 26 countries of the Schengen Area, a European zone where people can freely move across internal borders without being subject to border controls. Trump then added the United Kingdom and Ireland. That still left out some European countries, like Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine and Russia.
VA choice
The President stated that his administration was responsible for approving the VA option, which provided the Department of Veterans Affairs with more resources to improve access for veterans and allow them to seek care from non-VA providers.
Later, Trump added to the falsehood, saying "for decades and decades they wanted to do it."
NFL Commissioner
Biden sorry
Trump claimed at Saturday's rally that Biden apologized for criticizing Trump's travel restrictions on China.
"When I took decisive and anticipatory action to ban travel from China and protect Americans from the virus," Trump said. "Joe Biden opposed my decision and called it hysteria. Xenophobia. He doesn't know what the word means. Xenophobia. And fear of farce. And then he apologized a month later. He said he was wrong. But he didn't say it. "
The campaign says Biden was unaware of China's restrictions at the time of the January 31 speech in which he made these comments, as his campaign event in Iowa began shortly after the briefing during which the Secretary of Health and Human Services revealed China's restrictions. Alex Azar. Given the timing of Biden's remarks, it is not unreasonable for the Trump campaign to infer that Biden was talking about travel restrictions.
But Biden never took an explicit position on the restrictions until his April statement of support, and whether or not he accepts his campaign's argument that the "xenophobia" claim was not about the restrictions, he certainly has not apologized.
Democrats and borders
Trump said Biden and the Democrats "want open borders."
Facts First: Prominent Democrats, including alleged presidential candidate Joe Biden, do not support unrestricted migration, as Trump suggests.
Pre-existing conditions
During the rally, Trump told the crowd that his administration would protect those with pre-existing health conditions. "We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions always, always," Trump said.
Facts First: Trump's claim about protecting those with pre-existing conditions is misleading. Although Trump says he would do this, his administration has taken consistent steps to undermine the Affordable Care Act, including a lawsuit aimed at repealing the law, without filing alternative plans that offer similar benefits.
Iran and the $ 150 billion
Trump also claimed Saturday that Obama "gave (Iran) $ 150 billion dollars" and "$ 1.8 billion in green cash."
"President Obama gave them $ 150 billion for nothing, and almost more unbelievably, gave him $ 1.8 billion in green cash. Beautiful cash. And now it's not going so well, is it? it's going so well. " Trump said.
Facts First: The deal with Iran unlocked Iranian assets that were previously frozen due to sanctions, but it's unclear how much those assets are worth: $ 150 billion is the highest estimate provided by U.S. officials, and it is believed that Iran could not have accessed all of that. money because much of it was linked to projects abroad. The Obama administration transferred $ 1.7 billion to Iran in two cash payments in 2016.
And Trump's claim that Obama "gave" Iran this money is not entirely accurate. As part of the agreement (in which several countries participated), Iranian assets that existed in banks and financial institutions around the world were thawed.
As for Trump's claim that Obama gave Iran "$ 1.8 billion in green cash," that's more or less true. As part of a deal, Obama transferred $ 1.7 billion in cash to Iran in 2016. The administration also used the money to pressure Iran to release several American prisoners.
CNN's Angie Trindade and Alicia M. Lee contributed to this article.