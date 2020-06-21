Fact check: Trump's rally in Tulsa is full of false family claims

In a speech that lasted over an hour and forty minutes, Trump also called for the burning of the US flag. USA Outlawed, he claimed victory over a recent loss in the Supreme Court and spent 10 minutes in a story about walking down a ramp.

Here's a look at what Trump was wrong about.

Trump engaged in an extensive discussion about his recent speech at West Point on June 13, and his careful descent down a ramp afterward.

The president explained that the reason he was so careful walking down the ramp was because he was wearing "leather shoes" and was concerned that he might slip due to lack of traction.

At one point during his explanation on Saturday night, Trump echoed the claim he made on Twitter on June 13 that he ran down the ramp for the last 10 feet.

Facts First: It's not true that Trump ran through the last 10 feet of his descent down the ramp on June 13.

The video shows Trump walked slowly through most of the descent, then slightly accelerated the last three steps or so. (Ran is over the top, too, but we'll let that happen.) All of this may seem trivial, but Trump's descent raised questions about his health and was another example of Trump trying to deceive Americans about facts they could see with their own eyes.

Judicial appointments

Trump said at Saturday's rally that the United States will have "about 300 federal judges appointed and approved" by the end of his first term as president.

Facts First: While we generally don't verify promises, this is the context of Trump's claim.

According to Russell Wheeler, a visiting member of the Brookings Institution that tracks judicial appointments, Trump had confirmed 198 judges as of June 12. Wheeler told CNN: "If the Senate confirms the 43 pending nominees AND he nominates and the Senate confirms the judges for the current 30 vacancies that have no nominees AND 29 additional vacancies occur by the end of the year and he presents nominees for all they and the Senate confirm then, ONLY then "will have appointed a record 300 judges.

Restrictions on traveling for the coronavirus

Trump said he closed the United States to "all people in China" and then "closed it to Europe."

Facts First: Trump was exaggerating or speaking too broadly.

Trump never imposed a complete "ban" on European citizens or people traveling from Europe. Rather, it imposed restrictions on travel from most European countries, but exempted other European countries. Furthermore, the travel restriction policy that his administration announced on January 31, which went into effect on February 2, was not a total ban on China or a complete closure of the border.

It banned most people who had been in China in the past 14 days from entering the US But it made significant exceptions, not only for U.S. citizens but also for permanent residents, many of the family members of citizens and permanent residents, and some other groups of people. The New York Times reported on April 4 that nearly 40,000 people had flown to the United States from China since the restrictions took effect in early February.

And its restrictions in Europe did not apply to some people traveling from there: US citizens, permanent residents of the United States, certain members of the family of citizens and permanent residents, and some other groups of travelers. Trump's restrictions initially applied to the 26 countries of the Schengen Area, a European zone where people can freely move across internal borders without being subject to border controls. Trump then added the United Kingdom and Ireland. That still left out some European countries, like Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine and Russia.

VA choice

The President stated that his administration was responsible for approving the VA option, which provided the Department of Veterans Affairs with more resources to improve access for veterans and allow them to seek care from non-VA providers.

Later, Trump added to the falsehood, saying "for decades and decades they wanted to do it."

Facts First: The Veterans Choice bill, a bipartisan initiative led by Senators Bernie Sanders and the late John McCain, was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2014. In 2018, Trump signed the VA Mission Act, which expanded and changed the Choice program.

NFL Commissioner

Trump feigned confusion over the timing of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's video statement June 5 condemning racism, saying no one was asking for it.

Done first: It is not true that no one asked Goodell to make such a statement; Prominent NFL players, among others, had pressured him to do so. In fact, Goodell's statement included: word by word, two of the sentences that a group of players had said who wanted to hear the NFL say, "We the National Soccer League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks" and "We the National Soccer League believe that black lives matter."

Biden sorry

Trump claimed at Saturday's rally that Biden apologized for criticizing Trump's travel restrictions on China.

"When I took decisive and anticipatory action to ban travel from China and protect Americans from the virus," Trump said. "Joe Biden opposed my decision and called it hysteria. Xenophobia. He doesn't know what the word means. Xenophobia. And fear of farce. And then he apologized a month later. He said he was wrong. But he didn't say it. "

Facts First: Biden campaign Announced in early April he supports Trump's travel restrictions on China. But neither Biden nor his campaign apologized for any previous criticism of Trump. The campaign says Biden's comments that Trump described as critical of China's restrictions, in which Biden said Trump has a history of "hysterical xenophobia" and "fear," were not referring to travel restrictions.

The campaign says Biden was unaware of China's restrictions at the time of the January 31 speech in which he made these comments, as his campaign event in Iowa began shortly after the briefing during which the Secretary of Health and Human Services revealed China's restrictions. Alex Azar. Given the timing of Biden's remarks, it is not unreasonable for the Trump campaign to infer that Biden was talking about travel restrictions.

But Biden never took an explicit position on the restrictions until his April statement of support, and whether or not he accepts his campaign's argument that the "xenophobia" claim was not about the restrictions, he certainly has not apologized.

Democrats and borders

Trump said Biden and the Democrats "want open borders."

Facts First: Prominent Democrats, including alleged presidential candidate Joe Biden, do not support unrestricted migration, as Trump suggests.

While Biden has proposed liberalizing immigration policy, which includes a moratorium on deportations during his first 100 days in office and hosting more refugees, he does not propose allowing people to cross borders without restrictions. His immigration plan says: "Like all nations, the United States has the right and the duty to secure our borders and protect our people from threats." In 2019, Biden explicitly opposed proposals by Democratic opponents to decriminalize the act of crossing the border illegally, saying: "It is a crime."

Although the Democratic majority in the House opposes Trump's proposal for a border wall, Democrats in Congress have long supported other border security measures.

Pre-existing conditions

During the rally, Trump told the crowd that his administration would protect those with pre-existing health conditions. "We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions always, always," Trump said.

Facts First: Trump's claim about protecting those with pre-existing conditions is misleading. Although Trump says he would do this, his administration has taken consistent steps to undermine the Affordable Care Act, including a lawsuit aimed at repealing the law, without filing alternative plans that offer similar benefits.

Read a complete fact here.

Iran and the $ 150 billion

Trump also claimed Saturday that Obama "gave (Iran) $ 150 billion dollars" and "$ 1.8 billion in green cash."

"President Obama gave them $ 150 billion for nothing, and almost more unbelievably, gave him $ 1.8 billion in green cash. Beautiful cash. And now it's not going so well, is it? it's going so well. " Trump said.

Facts First: The deal with Iran unlocked Iranian assets that were previously frozen due to sanctions, but it's unclear how much those assets are worth: $ 150 billion is the highest estimate provided by U.S. officials, and it is believed that Iran could not have accessed all of that. money because much of it was linked to projects abroad. The Obama administration transferred $ 1.7 billion to Iran in two cash payments in 2016.

At the time, the United States Treasury Department estimated that the usable liquid assets that Iran could access would amount to "just over $ 50 billion," said Adam Szubin, then acting undersecretary of the Treasury, during a 2015 hearing before the Senate Bank. Committee.

And Trump's claim that Obama "gave" Iran this money is not entirely accurate. As part of the agreement (in which several countries participated), Iranian assets that existed in banks and financial institutions around the world were thawed.

As for Trump's claim that Obama gave Iran "$ 1.8 billion in green cash," that's more or less true. As part of a deal, Obama transferred $ 1.7 billion in cash to Iran in 2016. The administration also used the money to pressure Iran to release several American prisoners.

The Obama administration argued that the payments were made as a refund to Iran for military equipment that the country had purchased from the United States in the late 1970s, but that the United States never delivered. The entire $ 1.7 billion, given in two separate payments of $ 400 million and $ 1.3 billion, was provided in cash. The time of the first payment corresponded to the release of Iran from American prisoners, which occurred the same day.

You can read more about the facts of the Iran Agreement here and here.