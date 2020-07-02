Fact Check Trump's references to the anti-police chant "pigs in a blanket, fry like bacon"

Trump has mentioned the singing twice in the past week while criticizing a plan by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to paint the words "Black Lives Matter" in large yellow letters on the street in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. .

Trump and McEnany were not inventing singing. But they were leaving out some important context.

Done first: The words "pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon" were sung at a protest march by a group of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2015. However, that group was an independent entity not affiliated with the organization National Black Lives Matter. And we couldn't find evidence that the singing was used by the national organization, by any Black Lives Matter groups in the New York City area, or by Black Lives Matter activists anywhere outside of Minnesota, not even by the St. Paul group later occasion

Given that there have been hundreds of events at least connected to the Black Lives Matter movement, we can't say for sure that the singing has Never been used by any Black Lives Matter protester at any time since the Minnesota incident.

But it's safe to say that singing is not an official, national, or prominent slogan of Black Lives Matter.

The Minnesota Singing Controversy

A group of protesters was filmed chanting the words "pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon" during a march on August 29, 2015 to the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair. The march had been organized by the independent group Black Lives Matter in St. Paul, Minnesota.

A police field supervisor who was escorting the group responded to the chant for commenting that everyone likes bacon.

But others in law enforcement were not amused. The St. Paul Police Union denounced the chant as gross, and then-President Dave Titus said it was "basically promoting the murder of police officers." Through a spokesman, the then Governor of Minnesota. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, called the singing "a terrible thing to say."

Rashad Turner, founder of the St. Paul Black Lives Matter group, said at the time that "no one is promoting violence." Turner told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the chant, which lasted about 30 seconds, according to a person who filmed it, was simply a demand that police officers who kill people be treated the same as civilians who kill people. persons.

It didn't mean "literally frying these guys" or "killing them" or something, "Turner said." It's ridiculous that a cop can kill someone, be seen on camera doing that, be accused or charged with murder, and be able to pay bail … What we are promoting is that if black people who kill police officers go to fry, then we want police officers to face the same treatment that we face as civilians for killing officers "

Regardless of whether you believe Turner's explanation, there is no indication that the chant has spread to other Black Lives Matter events, has ever been used as a type of official catchphrase, or even was a common chant among activists. from St. Paul.

Turner, who is now CEO of the Minnesota Parent Union, told CNN via Twitter on Wednesday that the group used the chant "only that one time." And our search for newspaper articles and television coverage (specifically, coverage of major networks whose captions are preserved on Archive.org) found no examples of the chant of any protest event other than the Minnesota march.

A Fox Favorite

So how did Trump recall a five-year controversy?

We do not know for sure. But it's possible, maybe likely, that you've been watching some of your favorite Fox News shows.

Fox hosts have spoken about the Minnesota song numerous times in the years since 2015, as they have raised suspicions about the Black Lives Matter, and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson played the video of the song in June of this year, before Trump's tweets.

Carlson posted the video the week before Trump's first tweet using the phrase on June 25.

The Saint Paul group and the & # 39; organization & # 39;

To understand this controversy, it is helpful to understand that the phrase "Black Lives Matter" can refer to several different things.

It is a declaration of principles that anyone can make. It is the informal name for a broad movement that opposes police brutality and other racism against blacks. It is also the name of an incorporated organization that has a network of official local chapters.

Furthermore, it is the name of numerous independent groups dedicated to similar goals but not affiliated with the organization. Anyone can start a group that includes the words "Black Lives Matter".

That is what happened in St. Paul. Contrary to McEnany's suggestion that the group that did the singing in 2015 was part of the "organization," the 2015 news shows that it was an independent entity at the time.

Turner confirmed this to CNN in a message Thursday. He said the group never became an official chapter.