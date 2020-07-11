Fact Check: What role do children play in the spread of the coronavirus?

Advocates of reopening schools have argued that children have largely escaped the worst effects of the virus and pointed to guidelines published by the American Academy of Pediatrics in late June that advocated "all policy considerations. for the next school year [start] with a goal that students are physically present at school. "

When Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn was asked about the reopening of schools in Texas, one of the critical points of the recent increase in cases, he told a local NBC affiliate on Thursday that "we still don't know if children can get it and pass it on. " to others."

While some articles and blogs have ridiculed Cornyn for allegedly suggesting that children cannot be infected by the virus, Cornyn's director of communication Drew Brandewie told CNN that the senator "questioned the extent to which children can catch him. and THEN pass it on to others. " I didn't question if kids can catch him. "

"But IMHO," Gottlieb continued, "we have to be humble about this question and recognize that we do not fully understand all the risks; and while children are less vulnerable, less risk does not mean any risk."

Facts First: Cornyn's statement is largely correct. Children can certainly become infected with the virus, but they are less likely to develop severe symptoms than adults. However, what is less clear is the role that children play in the spread of the virus.

Infections

In an article for pediatric healthcare providers published in late May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that 2% of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US occurred among people. 18 years or younger.

"Relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized, and fewer children than adults experience fever, cough, or shortness of breath," says the CDC, noting that "serious outcomes have been reported in children including deaths associated with COVID-19." and those hospitalized were more commonly infants and children with underlying conditions.

A study published June 16 in the journal Nature Medicine estimated that people under the age of 20 were about half as susceptible to the coronavirus compared to people over the age of 20.

During a Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said children infected with the virus are unlikely to face significant illness.

"Clearly, the ability of this virus to cause significant illness in children is very, very limited," said Redfield.

"We know of postimmune inflammatory disease … but it is very rare," he said, adding that "overall, this virus does not cause significant disease in children."

Redfield also noted that, unlike the flu, "we really have no evidence that children are driving the cycle of transmission" of the coronavirus.

In the interview, Cornyn, on whether schools in Texas should reopen, said "the most important thing is safety."

"Schools can open, but if parents are not comfortable sending their children back, then they will not go," he said. "So I think we have a long way to go to regain his confidence."

Transmission

In testimony before Congress on June 30, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addressed questions about children and the coronavirus. "We really don't know exactly what the propagation efficiency is" among children. The NIH, Fauci said, is currently studying 2,000 families to understand the infection rate of children and "how often they infect their families."

During the testimony, Redfield also mentioned that the CDC is currently studying homes to understand what role children play in transmitting the virus. "We don't know what impact children still have on the transmission cycle," Redfield said.

Some studies suggest that children may play a greater role in the spread of the virus than some people think, but they are not conclusive.

The CDC recommends that children socially distance themselves six feet from people they do not live with and that children 2 years of age and older wear masks in public when social distancing is difficult.