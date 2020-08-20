Fact checking Trump’s hate tweets about Obama

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Jeremy Diamond fact check President Trump’s tweets that were posted as former President Barack Obama gave his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Source: CNN

Democratic National Convention 2020: Night 3 (9 Videos)

