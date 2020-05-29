Factorio leaves early access to Steam earlier than expected to avoid Cyberpunk 2077 • newsdio

Wube Software's build and manage simulator Factorio will leave Steam early access a little earlier than expected; Its version 1.0 release is now slated to arrive on August 14 in an attempt to avoid the crazy clamor of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch window.

Factorio, who originally entered Steam early access in 2016, introduces gamers as a kind of makeshift space industrialists, tasking them with building ever more elaborate gadgets in unremitting understanding for ever more efficient automation.

The essence is that players, having landed on a distant and intact planet, must fabricate their possible means of escape. Initially, natural resources can be used to create basic machines that, in turn, open up new building possibilities, allowing players to drag down the game's dizzying tech tree. Eventually, when the planet has turned into a smog-shrouded industrial hellhole, the indigenous creatures are banished and the conveyor belts extend as far as the eye can see, finally they may be ready to return to space.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DR01YdFtWFI (/ embed) To view this content, enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Factorio's compelling gameplay ties have been immensely welcome, it has managed to maintain its extremely popular rating on Steam after more than 61,000 player reviews, and Wube announced its long-awaited plans to take the game out of access early in November. past. , revealing that version 1.0 would arrive on September 25, 2020.

However, in a new blog post, Wube has said that it is now bringing that release forward by about five weeks, until August 14, to avoid colliding with CD Projekt's long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077, which, due to an early delay This year, it is now due for release on September 17.

Explaining his decision in more detail, the developer wrote, "We believe that any release close to such a monumental game is going to feel some negative effects, such as everyone playing and covering Cyberpunk and distracting attention from other games."

In that regard, Wube says he felt his options were to launch earlier or "quite some time later," and he eventually settled on the above approach for several reasons, namely good development progress, a previously announced design for certain features. (He emphasized no features have been canceled or postponed due to Cyberpunk's release date.), and simply, "The general feeling in the office is that the game is practically finished."

As such, those who have been eagerly awaiting the release of Factorio version 1.0 will now have their company's delight starting on August 14 of this year.