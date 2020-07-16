Fahim Saleh, 33-year-old CEO of Gokada, found dismembered in a New York apartment





The New York Police Department confirmed that a man had been found dead Tuesday in an apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The source identified him as tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and CEO of Gokada, the Nigerian motorcycle company.

Saleh was last seen in surveillance footage Monday night, taking the elevator up in his apartment building on Manhattan's Lower East Side, the source said.

A man dressed in black, who police say is suspected of being Saleh's assailant, is seen in the video entering the elevator with him, according to the official. The elevator in the Saleh building goes directly to the apartment units there, the source said.

Once inside the Saleh department, the alleged assailant began attacking him, the source said.

When the CEO's sister came to see him, he discovered Saleh's torso in an area next to the living room, the official said. Other sources of his body were placed in individual bags in the department, the source said. Police have not yet determined a motive behind the appalling attack, the source said. New York Police are investigating how the attacker emerged from the apartment building. Saleh's family confirmed his death in a statement. "The headlines speak of a crime that we cannot yet understand," the statement said. "Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone on his world on a journey and made sure not to leave anyone behind." "There are no words or actions to bring us comfort, except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing less than evil about our loved one." Gokada called Saleh's death "sudden and tragic" On twitter. "Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us," the company wrote. "Our hearts go out to your friends, family and all those who feel the pain and anguish we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada. All updates and changes will be communicated to you as it unfolds. Forever in our hearts." . CNN has contacted the New York City medical examiner's office and police for further comment. As a high school student, Saleh founded PrankDial.com, a website for pre-recorded prank phone calls that, he wrote in 2018, had generated more than $ 10 million since its inception. He continued to find and sell sites throughout his teens and his time at Bentley University. More recently, he founded venture capital firm Adventure Capital, which invested in startups for ridesharing in countries like Bangladesh and Colombia. On Medium, where he regularly blogged, he called his Gokada foundation "one of the most important things he had ever done." His limited knowledge of Nigeria's transportation system at first rejected the Nigerians he tried to recruit for his startup. The company raised more than $ 5 million and hired more than 800 drivers, but Gokada's business was affected earlier this year when Lagos banned commercial motorcycles in the city. Saleh filmed a passionate plea on behalf of its employees to lift the ban. Meanwhile, the company focused on delivery and was working to launch a boat transportation service, he told CNN in February. "We need and urge the New York police and other members of the police to work diligently to get to the bottom of this horrible crime and bring justice to Fahim," his family said.





