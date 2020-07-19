Fahim Saleh: Assistant to the CEO of Slain Tech pleads not guilty to creepy murder





Tyrese Haspil, a native New Yorker, has had no prior contact with the criminal justice system prior to his alleged involvement in the horrifying murder, said Sam Roberts and Neville Mitchell, attorneys for the Legal Aid Society with the Defense Defense Task Force. Homicides.

"We are in the early stages of discovering the truth. The life of this case promises to be long and complex. As Mr. Haspil's attorneys, we urge the public to keep an open mind," they said in a statement. .

Haspil is charged with the murder of Fahim Saleh, a tech entrepreneur and the CEO of Gokada, a Nigerian motorcycle company, that launched in 2018. Saleh, 33, was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday, the police said.

Haspil allegedly assaulted Saleh with a Taser before killing him and dismembering his body, police said.

Haspil handled Saleh's finances and personal affairs, according to police, and a law enforcement official said he owed Saleh tens of thousands of dollars and was on a payment plan. When Saleh's cousin rang the bell on his apartment, the aide was allegedly tearing his body apart with an electric saw and fled, according to a law enforcement official. The cousin discovered that Saleh's head, arms, and legs had been cut off in the condo's living room, said New York Police Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison. According to the complaint, video surveillance shows a man, identified as Haspil, who follows Saleh in the elevator to his apartment on Monday and shoots him with a Taser. The next morning, video surveillance allegedly shows Haspil went to a hardware store to buy cleaning supplies and an electric saw, according to the complaint. The electric saw and cleaning supplies were observed in the apartment next to Saleh's dismembered and decapitated torso, according to the complaint. According to the coroner, Saleh was stabbed five times in the neck and torso, had multiple incisions in his arms and left hand, and a bruise on his left forehead, according to the criminal complaint. The next appointment in Haspil court is scheduled for August, according to the district attorney's office.

CNN's Ray Sanchez and Mark Morales contributed to this report.