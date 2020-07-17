Fahim Saleh's murder: a person is detained

The person has not been arrested and the source would not characterize the individual or his relationship with Saleh.
Saleh, 33, was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment by a relative earlier this week, a police source told CNN.
He was last seen on surveillance video entering an elevator in his apartment building, and a man dressed in black, who police believe to be Saleh's assailant, entered the elevator with him, according to the law enforcement official. .
The elevator in the Saleh building goes directly to the apartment units there, the source said.
Saleh died of stabbing in the neck and torso; The form of death was homicide, according to the coroner.
Saleh was the founder and CEO of Gokada, a motorcycle transport app in Nigeria. His family described him as a "brilliant and innovative mind" in a statement confirming his death.
He was the son of immigrants from Bangladesh and created his first company, PrankDial.com, as a high school student. The website for pre-recorded prank phone calls generated more than $ 10 million since its inception, he wrote in 2018.
He recently founded venture capital firm Adventure Capital, which has invested in startups for ridesharing in countries like Bangladesh and Colombia.