Fahim Saleh's murder: a person is detained

The person has not been arrested and the source would not characterize the individual or his relationship with Saleh.

Saleh, 33, was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment by a relative earlier this week, a police source told CNN.

Saleh died of multiple stab wounds, the New York City medical examiner said Thursday.

He was last seen on surveillance video entering an elevator in his apartment building, and a man dressed in black, who police believe to be Saleh's assailant, entered the elevator with him, according to the law enforcement official. .