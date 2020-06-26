Faith Hill, a native of Mississippi, urges state lawmakers to change her flag: it is "a direct symbol of terror."

Faith Hill joins calls for change in her home state of Mississippi.

The 52-year-old country star took to her Twitter on Thursday to urge the state legislature to vote for a new flag that reflects today's citizens. The current flag features the Confederate emblem, which has prompted many citizens and officials in the southern state to push for a replacement.

"For the Mississippi legislature: It's time to change the state flag. I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mother and father, the church I grew up in, the school high school football, and where I fell in love with music, "wrote the singer" Wild One. "

She continued in a series of tweets: "Now, it is time for the world to meet today's Mississippi and not the 1894 Mississippi (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag). I understand that many see the Today's flag as a symbol of Southern heritage and pride, but we must realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters. "

The singer urged lawmakers to vote against the current flag on Friday, stressing that the state symbol should represent "ALL citizens of Mississippi."

Added the hashtags #takeitdownMS and #msleg.

Hill's push comes weeks after a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Mississippi began writing a resolution to change the state flag. It is the last state with the Confederate symbol on its flag, Mississippi Today reported.

State university teams are also directly affected by the current pennant, as the NCAA recently banned states with prominent Confederate symbols from organizing their sponsored events.

University of Mississippi soccer coach Lane Kiffin told ESPN that the flag does not represent Ole Miss and by removing the Mississippi flag emblem, they are creating a "more welcoming environment." Mississippi state coach Mike Leach told the store that the current flag does not "lift" the community.

