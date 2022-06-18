Under BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN, a mushaira held at RAYACHOTI, ANNAMAYYA Dist on 11 June 2022, Sadr of mushaira Shafeeq Aabidi said that this kind of literary services would promote the language, we should respect our mother tongue as if we respect our mother then only we could save our culture.

Parents should take precautions to improve their mother tongue : Shafeeq Abidi

Parents should take precautions to improve their mother tongue and prefer to concentrate their children to learn mother tongue, though they may learn other regional languages. People who speak more than one language have improved memory, problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, enhanced concentration, ability to multitask, and better listening skills which are practically proven. Everyone should know that when we learn a new language, we would definitely develop new brain networks that are primed and ready when we embark on learning another language.

Fankar e Urdu Awards for ayed Irfanulla Qadiri, and Shafeeq Aabidi

On this occasion FANKAR E URDU Awards were presented to Sayed Irfanulla Qadiri, and Shafeeq Aabidi by Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI, the Secretary of BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN for their splendid spectacular endeavour to promote and popularize The Urdu Language and on the stage they heartily thanked the society and praised all services of BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN, and its literary services. Eight poets participed in the mushaira named Dr Imam qasim saqi, Samiulla Rahat, Gouse Shaad, Darbar Haavi, Subhan Aalm, Shafiulla Shahid, Basit Sakhi, Munshi Rahamatulla Umri, Shafeeq Aabidi. Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI anchored the entire mushaira. Later the function ended with vote of thanks by Rahamatulla Umri.

