Falcons 'Matt Ryan comments on Rayshard Brooks' death: "We cannot continue to lose lives due to police brutality"

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said Monday he reflected on Rayshard Brooks' death by police over the weekend.

Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot dead during an encounter with Atlanta police outside a Wendy's restaurant. The incident with two white officers rekindled fierce protests in the city and led to the resignation of the police chief.

TEXANS KENNY CONTINUES DELIVERING MESSAGE AS PRO SPORTS PREPARES TO RETURN

“I spent the weekend trying to understand the Rayshard Brooks murder. To be completely honest, I can't. Rayshard Brooks should be alive: end of story. We cannot continue to lose lives due to police brutality, ”Ryan wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Atlanta, I see you, I listen to you and I am taking action with my Fund. I am with you more than ever as we take the next steps in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism. We can and we will rise up."

LAMAR JACKSON OF RAVENS HAZARDOUSLY PREVENTS JET'S SKI WHILE PLAYING ON THE BEACH

Ryan started a GoFundMe to help the black community in Atlanta in response to the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes in just a moment. cell video.

As of Tuesday, Ryan had raised more than $ 1.2 million. The goal is to raise $ 2 million.

Since Brooks' death, the Atlanta Police Department fired Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, and Officer Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013 and Brosnan since September 2018.

An autopsy found that police shot twice in the back on Friday night while trying to flee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he hopes to decide in the middle of the week whether to charge the officers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was put in charge of the investigation.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.