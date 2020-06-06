Fallen Order References a Popular Prequel Meme

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is packed with references and Easter eggs for the rest of the series, but one of the best references is an iconic meme.

Jedi: fallen order is one of the most substantial additions to the extended Star Wars universe since the acquisition of Disney. The game told the story of Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66 and has been on the run ever since. Fallen order It had some direct links to the series as a whole, and even featured a couple of iconic characters.

Of course, beyond those obvious links, the game is loaded with different references and Easter eggs; from potentially visiting the planet that would later become Starkiller Base, to direct quotes from movies and television series.

But if there is something that the Internet loves, it is Star Wars memes From the gold mine of the prequel movies to Baby Yoda's meteoric rise, there is no shortage Star Wars content on the web. Jedi: fallen order Take the time to refer to one of the most iconic memes out there.

How fallen order references a popular Star Wars meme

There are many famous Star Wars quotes, and lots of memes on top of that; There is even a full subreddit called PrequelMemes. However, there is one particular meme that clearly outperforms everyone else, and that is the high ground. Fallen order It has a direct reference to this iconic scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

During the assault on Kashyyyk, there is a time when Cal is climbing under a window that has two Scout soldiers watching. When Cal moves under a soldier he says "I just heard the captain coming," to which the other responds, "At least we have high ground." Of course, the high ground doesn't help them at all when Cal knocks them down a moment later. YouTube user Tentacle Farmer has uploaded a clip showing the Easter egg.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order It is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

