Fallout 76: Best (& Most Fun) Hidden Side Quests

Explore post-apocalyptic Appalachians alone or with friends to find and complete these five fun and hidden Fallout 76 side quests.

Fallout 76 is a game full of demons, monsters and irradiated wildlife. The Fallout franchise is known for its extensive list of smart side quests, and its sixth installment is no different.

Launched on November 4, 2018 by Bethesda Softworks, ancient vault dwellers can traverse the dangerous and toxic landscape of West Virginia 25 years after a nuclear war. Despite the cities being less populated, the gaps have been filled with terrifying cryptid-based creatures and local wildlife. While exploring the open world, players find hidden side quests throughout the game, which are triggered by reaching a location, talking to NPCs, or interacting with an object. As this is the first game in the series that includes online multiplayer capabilities, bring a friend together to tackle some of the toughest side quests on this list.

Fallout 76: grilling excitement

Thrill of the Grill is a daily quest that can be activated by talking to the cook robot in Hemlock Holes. Hunt down some Radstags, and maybe Yao Guai and Deathclaws as well, to put some meat on the grill. But wait! A cookout is not complete without the side dishes. Also look for “tatos”, corn and carrots for roasting. Once the grill is on, take that cooking recipe for yourself.

Fallout 76: Guided Meditation

At the Winding Road Palace, take some friends and light the brazier of transcendence to begin this not-so-peaceful meditation session. While it is not necessary to play with others, strength in numbers can be useful in defending the four meditation centers in the area from the enemies attracted to them. Fight against the clock to defend and repair the centers, and collect a level of Zen mastery for your problems.

Fallout 76: Track Unknowns

Go to the Harpers Ferry, access a terminal and choose Missing Hunting Party to unlock this quest Talk to a bot called Hardball to learn more about missing people. Follow Hardball's advice and purchase a signal booster from the Ferry or the Valley Galleria electronics store. Find a nearby heliport to summon a charging robot and attach the signal booster to it. Then follows the distress beacon it collects. Collect holotapes and a hazardous materials suit from the unfortunate corpses in the area to enter the sewers, and find out what happened to the hunting party.

Fallout 76: Motherlode

Enter Hornwright's industrial headquarters from any entry to begin this corporate search. At Yvette Wiesman's office, access the terminal and read their messages for more information. Tour the toxic environment to search for offices and submit a resume to print an ID card. Now that you are an executive employee, go to the executive floor using the elevator. Then repair and launch the headlamp to access the motherlode.

Fallout 76: Wrong Identity

Another daily quest, Wrong Identity begins when you approach Camden Park. Pick up an employee uniform and register to gauge three rundown attractions by testing them yourself. At the end of your long turn, talk to the boss to complete the mission and redeem the tokens you have earned for loot.

Fallout 76 It is now available on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

