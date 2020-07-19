Falun Gong: Can a religious group that wants to overthrow the Communist Party of China survive in Hong Kong?

Protesters, dressed in yellow, wore purple lotus plants, yin-yang symbols, and other traditional Buddhist icons. But it was their giant banners, raised or mounted on small floats, indicating that it was not just a religious demonstration.

"Stay away from the Chinese Communist Party. Stop the persecution of Falun Gong."

A religious movement that emerged in China in the mid-1990s, Falun Gong increased in popularity across the country before being banned and brutally repressed on the mainland in 1999. But it continues to operate in Hong Kong thanks to increased rights protections. humans of the territory.

Crossing the border by bus from China and seeing Falun Gong practitioners handing out anti-communist party leaflets was one of the most visible signs of Hong Kong's relative autonomy from Beijing.

Everything that could soon be considered illegal under a new security law enacted by China for Hong Kong last month that criminalized "acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign or foreign forces to jeopardize national security "

Similar laws have been used in China to persecute Falun Gong practitioners, which Beijing denounces as an "evil cult" that "preaches heretical fallacies that are anti-human and unscientific" through controlling people's minds.

Falun Gong practitioners reject these charges and claim that they have been unfairly attacked and repressed by the Chinese authorities. Thousands of Falun Gong practitioners are believed to be detained "in various prisons and extralegal detention centers" in mainland China, according to the Washington-based rights group Freedom House, an accusation that Beijing also denies.

"The new National Security Law will act as a sharp knife on the (association) and the heads of all Falun Gong practitioners in Hong Kong," said Ingrid Wu, spokeswoman for the Hong Kong Falun Dafa Association. "We are very worried".

Hong Kong officials have claimed that the new law is necessary and will only affect a handful of people. In early July, CEO Carrie Lam rejected the suggestion that the law would undermine people's liberties.

"The legal principles to which we attach great importance, such as the presumption of innocence and no retrospective effect, etc., are maintained," he said. "Instead of spreading fear, the law will remove fear and allow the people of Hong Kong to return to a normal and peaceful life."

A government spokeswoman did not respond to emailed questions about concerns about religious freedom under the law.

Hong Kong has long been a safe haven for entities that could never operate in China, from banned religious movements and labor rights NGOs, to large technology companies blocked by the Great Firewall. The fate of groups like Falun Gong, Beijing's fierce opponents who, while not the law's immediate goals, are still within its broad reach, will test those assurances to the bottom.

New age religion

Founded by Li Hongzhi in Northeast China in the early 1990s, Falun Gong combines traditional Chinese qigong practices and new age beliefs. It was once promoted by the Chinese government and state media as part of a national qigong fad, but as Falun Gong grew in size, attracting millions of followers, the authorities turned against the group.

Li encouraged a public relations strategy in an attempt to win over critics, and between 1996 and 1999, the group organized some 300 protests and demonstrations, historian David Ownby writes in "Falun Gong and the Future of China."

This culminated in a bold and strategically disastrous rally around the central government headquarters in Beijing, in which around 10,000 practitioners participated. It was the largest protest the capital had seen since the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, and it was the beginning of the end for Falun Gong in China.

Protesters in Beijing called for the restrictions on faith to be removed, but the Chinese authorities responded with massive repression and a huge push for propaganda that demonized Falun Gong.

"It surprised me," said Rose, a Hong Kong-based Falun Gong practitioner. "I had friends who were traveling between Hong Kong and Beijing, they told me that I was about to take strong measures, but I said that this was impossible, Falun Gong was just a belief, not political."

Originally from mainland China, Rose began practicing Falun Gong after moving to Hong Kong in the late 1990s. CNN is retaining her full name due to fears of prosecution under the new security law.

After Falun Gong was banned, Rose's husband and several of her close friends urged her to keep a low profile, to do her exercises and readings at home. But she was sure that there had been some kind of mistake, so, just like her fellow practitioners in Beijing, she tried to appeal to the government to defend Falun Gong.

"A group of us went to the Liaison Office," he said. "But no one came out, we stayed there for 24 hours."

The Liaison Office is the seat of the Chinese government in Hong Kong, a symbol of Beijing's influence over the city.

Days turned into weeks, then months. Every day, Rose and a small group of fellow practitioners gathered outside the office at 160 Connaught Road to try to get her message heard.

One day, the protesters joined a group of Swiss practitioners who originally hoped to travel to Beijing to protest, but were denied visas. Police attempted to eliminate the group, which according to court documents never reached more than 16, and was "peaceful and largely static."

However, the police moved to clear the protest and accused Falun Gong protesters of obstruction, among other crimes. The case eventually ended in the Final Court of Appeals, where Hong Kong's top judges firmly decided in favor of the right to protest and use "reasonable force to resist being subjected to unlawful detention".

The case was a great victory not only for Falun Gong but for anti-government protesters in general, ensuring, until last year's anti-government protests, the right to organize protests outside the Liaison Office.

New restrictions

While Falun Gong practitioners are not the primary target of the new security law, which is sometimes clearly designed to criminalize acts seen during last year's anti-government protests, they and other groups like them may still be in breach of their broad mandate. .

In particular, the new crime of subversion makes it illegal in many circumstances to advocate "overthrowing the central power body of the People's Republic of China". Given that the PRC government is indelibly intertwined with the Communist Party, Falun Gong's efforts to get people to leave the Communist Party in protest, or otherwise harm their activities, could be considered criminals.

The new crime of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to jeopardize national security" could also be used to attack Falun Gong. While it is not a top-down religion like the Catholic Church or other similar religions with a large following in Hong Kong, Falun Gong is based in the United States, where Li Hongzhi has lived since 1996, and this is where The group's main media and groups Lobbying arms are also found.

Under Article 29 of the new law, anyone who "conspires with a foreign country or an institution, organization or individual outside of China (or who receives direct or indirect instructions, control, financing or other support" from such organizations) they could be prosecuted if they are found to be "illegally provoking hatred among Hong Kong residents towards the Central People's Government or the Government of the Region, which is likely to cause serious consequences."

With the initial prosecutions under the security law related to the recent protests, Falun Gong practitioners could find, if critics of the law are correct, being a test case of another kind, an expansion of the law's mandate to prohibit activities that have long been Verboten on the mainland.

"How the situation of Falun Gong practitioners in Hong Kong evolves in the coming months and how much of the repression is seeping from the mainland is a very important space to observe," said Sarah Cook, research analyst at Freedom House and author. from "The Battle for the Spirit of China: Religious Revival, Repression, and Resistance Under Xi Jinping".

Outside of the protest movement, Falun Gong is among the most open and visible opposition to the Communist Party, both in Hong Kong and in other parts of the world. While the group is somewhat detached from the dominant opposition in Hong Kong due to its conservative religious beliefs, this has not stopped its presence in the city from being symbolic, and many supporters are proud that even Falun Gong can operate in Hong Kong, given Beijing's great dislike for the group.

"The ability of people in Hong Kong to practice Falun Gong legally and openly is important both symbolically and practically," said Erping Zhang, a spokesman for the US-based group.

Zhang said that, in addition to the new crimes created by law, he was concerned about the broad rights that he grants to Chinese security services to operate in Hong Kong, including extending Chinese jurisdiction over certain cases and allowing people to be brought to judgment on the continent.

"It could really negatively affect Falun Gong practitioners in Hong Kong and create huge losses for those who have benefited from the practice and awareness activities of activists," he said.

Cook, the Freedom House researcher, said any reduction of Falun Gong in the city "would be a bad sign and a potentially worrying precursor to the repression of the broader religious community in Hong Kong."

"In China we have signed over and over again since 1999 how the rules, tactics and even the security forces initially created to persecute Falun Gong expand to other goals," he added. "It may only be a matter of time before we see that in Hong Kong as well, unfortunately."

But not all religious groups are alarmed. In a letter to the Church Times religious newspaper this month, Paul Kwong, archbishop of Hong Kong, praised the new security law and rejected criticism from figures such as Cardinal Maung Bo, president of Asian bishops' conferences.

"Many critics do not accept the fact that we are part of China," said Kwong. "They only emphasize two systems, not one country. I appreciate our freedoms in Hong Kong, in particular freedom of religion and way of life, as much as anyone else, and I don't think this law changes any of that." I am also proud to live in China. "

Freedom of expression

Numerous concerns have been raised about the possible effects of the new law on freedom of expression in Hong Kong, and people are already moving to clean up their social media and remove posters and pamphlets criticizing the government in stores and restaurants.

Media groups have voiced alarm about the law, and the Foreign Correspondents Club wrote to city leader Lam "seeking clarity in specific areas where the new law is vague and where the terms are undefined, particularly with respect to the press. And the expression freedom".

Lam previously said that "the law has clearly defined the four types of acts and activities that we need to prevent, stop and punish in accordance with the law."

"If the Foreign Correspondents Club or all reporters in Hong Kong can give me a 100% guarantee that they will not commit any crime under this national law, then I can do the same," he added.

Here again, Falun Gong may find itself on the involuntary front of Hong Kong's battle for civil liberties. During a recent protest against the law on July 1, Falun Gong practitioners could be seen handing out flyers that said "Heaven will destroy the Chinese Communist Party," as well as copies of The Epoch Times. The newspaper, which was founded by Falun Gong practitioners and remains closely related to the group, is one of the city's most openly anti-government publications.

His Chinese edition refers to the coronavirus as the "Chinese Communist Party virus", has called on the West to "defend itself" against the party and regularly publishes sharp criticism of Beijing.

Epoch Times representatives in Hong Kong and New York did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Apple Daily, a pro-democracy tabloid owned by tycoon Jimmy Lai, who is currently facing charges related to last year's protests, the Epoch Times could be a canary in the coal mine for Hong Kong media freedoms. Both newspapers have cultivated influence in Washington, something that could help or harm them, which would lead politicians to speak up in their defense, but also criticize Beijing with foreign forces.

Lai has been close to Republican Party politicians, leading to claim that he is a foreign agent in Chinese state media, while the English edition of The Epoch Times since 2016 has been aggressively targeting Trump voters, with an increasingly right-wing opinion content. position.

In 2019, Facebook blocked the newspaper from running ads on its platform, after discovering it violated company policies with pro-Trump campaigns.

Uncertain future

Officials in Hong Kong and Beijing have repeatedly claimed that the security law is necessary and restricted, and will only affect a small handful of people in the city, mainly violent separatists.

Paraphrasing former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher about Hong Kong's success after China took control, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said this week that according to the new law "Horses will run faster, stocks will be stronger and dancers will." dance more happily. "

But with measures to ban books and expand law enforcement and censorship powers, the scope of the law appears to be expanding.

Falun Gong practitioners, as well as many other groups in Hong Kong opposed to Beijing, may not immediately feel the sting of the new regulations, but they were about to get worse. However, after years of repression in China, the group is better prepared than most to know how to operate behind the scenes, even if that will require a complete overhaul of its Hong Kong operation.

Zhang, the US-based spokesman, said that even in China, people "continue to practice Falun Gong in private and many discreetly go out and spread information to help other Chinese see through the CCP's lies and cover-ups."

Many practitioners in Hong Kong are in the city because they fled China, and Wu, the local spokeswoman, said some may choose to go abroad if the law attacks them.

"The Falun Gong community is diverse; each person makes their own decision based on their family and other situations," he said. "But most of the Falun Gong practitioners I know plan to stay in Hong Kong. We believe it is our responsibility to continue our peaceful efforts to raise awareness of the persecution and call for justice, and to tell the world what is happening in Hong Kong." "