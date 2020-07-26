Family catches postman playing hopscotch in front of home

This postman gave some smiles.

A family in England wanted to see what would happen if they left a hopscotch game on the sidewalk that led to their home. Fortunately for them, one of the postmen in the neighborhood was in a good mood.

Jessica Hamersteen said the mail carrier that came to the house was not her normal mail carrier, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reported. While he didn't recognize the man, he was apparently happy to see what he did when he noticed the hopscotch game on the sidewalk.

Hamersteen's doorbell camera captured the mailman as he leapt down the catwalk.

The game had reportedly been drawn on the sidewalk the night before by Hamersteen's niece and nephew, using limestone boulders that Hamersteen's husband had found earlier in the evening.

"My husband wanted to do something fun and see if anyone would play it," Hamersteen told SWNS. "We haven't really seen this postman before, he's not our regular postman."

According to Hamersteen, she and her husband drew a "The Floor is Hot Lava" game on the sidewalk the next day. Unfortunately, the hopscotch postman did not return. In fact, they haven't seen him since he made his way to their hearts.

"The children have enjoyed playing with the chalks on the pavement outside," said Hamersteen. "We will continue making games and we hope that the postman returns."

Until then, apparently the Hamersteen family will be waiting for another round of hopscotch.