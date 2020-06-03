Family Guy’s Adaptation Of “Where The Wild Things Are” Is Super Dark

Family Guy's short adaptation of the classic children's picture book Where The Wild Things Are is, unsurprisingly, quite dark.

Family boys brief adaptation of the beloved children's book Where the monsters live It is predictably gloomy. While Family man It evolved into a comedy mainstay that had a rough first few years. The show follows the main character Peter Griffin and his strange family and friends, and while he may have good intentions, he is also a foolish and destructive idiot. Despite gaining a cult following after its 1999 debut, FOX finally canceled it after three seasons. Thanks to strong DVD sales and gaining an even larger audience through replays, the series resurrected in 2005.

Family man has been running ever since, with creator Seth MacFarlane working on programs like The orville and movies like Ted duology Although it is a lasting success Family man has often been criticized for its many comparisons with The Simpsons – although the two shows did finally intersect – and her overreliance on random, silly gags to provide humor.

This is exactly how Family man adapted Where the monsters live, which is based on the classic 1963 illustrated book by author Maurice Sendak. It is a simple story of a boy named Max who finds himself enveloped in a mysterious land full of creatures known as the "Wild Things". Max is finally crowned as their King, but begins to miss his old life and decides to return home. Since then, the book has become beloved and was adapted for a 2009 live-action film directed by Spike Jonze, which featured performances by James Gandolfini and Catherine O & # 39; HaraSchitt & # 39; s Creek)

The film was much more moving than Family boys Toma, who appeared in Season 13's "Quagmire's Mom" ​​In this episode, Peter discovers that his real first name is actually Justin, so he decides to change his image to an unbearable shower. When he finally decides to abandon this new personality, he triggers a cut revealing that he found where the "Wild Things" were like Justin. This sketch sees Max, complete with his wolf outfit, dancing with the creatures around a campfire before the shots ring out successively killing everyone horribly.

It is then that "Justin" emerges with a smoking rifle towards a horrified Max, thanking the boy for leading him directly to the creatures and then revealing that he is going to grind his horns to make an aphrodisiac. Not one of Family boys best episodes, but there's no denying the abruptness of this Where are the wild things Parody is kind of funny.

