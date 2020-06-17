Family of California black man found hanging from trees calls for independent autopsy

The family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, said Tuesday that they will seek an independent investigation and autopsy after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's prompt conclusion of the suicide.

Fuller was found at 3:40 a.m. June 10, in front of Palmdale City Hall.

Authorities initially declared the case a suicide, but have since said they are initiating a full investigation in the county, state, and federal government. Investigators are looking across state lines in Arizona and Nevada, where he is believed to have lived for some time.

"The Sheriff's Department immediately declared his death a suicide without completing a full and thorough investigation," said Jamon R. Hicks, the family's attorney. The Fuller family and the entire Antelope Valley community.

At a press conference Monday, chief medical examiner Dr. Jonathan Lucas said they had completed the autopsy but were awaiting toxicology reports and pending investigation before an official cause of death was given.

Lucas also explained that the investigation is investigating forensic analysis of the rope, the knot structure, and examining any different camera angle they can locate. They're also investigating Fuller's medical history.

Lucas said the initial conclusion was that Fuller's death was a suicide due to a lack of evidence of foul play. The cause of death has since been deferred pending investigation.

Fuller's sister Diamond Alexander said during a protest Saturday that the suicide statement "made no sense" to her.

"Everything they have been telling us has not been correct," Alexander said.

"We have been hearing one thing. Then we have heard another. And we just want to know the truth."

"My brother was not suicidal," he said. "It was not".

Hicks said the family is seeking an independent autopsy and requests that the city pay for the exam.

"Running to the conclusion that this was suicide and not homicide is extremely disturbing. Especially given the way Mr. Fuller was found hanging from a tree & # 39; & # 39 ;, Hicks continued." For African Americans in the United States, hanging from a tree is lynching. Why was it blatantly thrown out as suicide and not investigated as murder?

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that "it is in our interest to make sure we don't leave rocks unturned."

"This death investigation is obviously of great concern to the community, not just Palmdale, but the entire nation. Robert Fuller was a young man in the prime of his life, and his death is obviously painful for many people," he said. Villanueva. .