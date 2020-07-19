Family of LI limo accident fatalities blame local police for "cover-up": lawsuit

On the fifth anniversary of the fatal Long Island accident involving a limo full of young women, the families of the victims are still searching for answers, and pointing fingers at a local politician they blame for a "cover-up" of evidence.

The admittedly drunk trucker, whose truck rammed the U-turning limo on July 18, 2015, killing four of the women inside, received help at the accident scene from a well-connected friend, according to claims by the victims and their lawyers, and contained in court documents.

The truck driver, Steve Romeo, who two years after the accident would plead guilty to the traffic violation for drunk driving, was greeted at the scene of the Southold crash by John Helf Sr., the vice chairman of the local Republican committee. , lawyers and court documents say.

Upon arrival, Helf was able to enter the active crime scene, where he attempted to pressure local police officers on behalf of Romeo, says one of the lawyers, an indictment contained in the same court documents, a legal affidavit from the arrest officer of Romeo, Garrett Lake. . Romeo, meanwhile, had fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Lake had to drag him back. He was never accused of leaving the scene.

Romeo received a field sobriety test, which he failed, Lake's affidavit says. But inexplicably, Romeo's official blood alcohol test was not administered until an hour and 40 minutes after the accident, prosecutors said. During the delay, Romeo allegedly drank several bottles of water. The delay likely brought Romeo's blood alcohol content below the .08 legal threshold for "intoxicated" to the "poor" level of .066, prosecutors said at the time.

Victims Amy Grabina, Lauren Baruch, Stephanie Belli, and Brittney Schulman were in their early 20s when their limo was boned at T by Romeo's pickup. Four other young limousine passengers suffered serious injuries.

Now, family members and lawyers say they need answers: Why did they give Romeo breaks? Ultimately, he was sentenced to a 90-day license suspension on the wrist for impaired driving, and did he have anything to do with it himself?

"Apparently, Mr. Romeo was known and friendly with Mr. Helf, and Mr. Helf tried to get involved in the Lake investigation, but Lake did not allow such involvement," the police said in court documents, describing the accident. scene in his ongoing lawsuit against the city of Southold.

Lake is suing the city for allegedly unfairly firing him on May 19, 2016, less than a year after the 2015 accident, in part, he says, due to pressure from Helf.

"He was upset" because his friend Romeo was arrested, Christopher Talbot, a former Republican on the city board, said in a 2017 affidavit supporting Lake. Romeo and Helf did not respond to requests for comment.