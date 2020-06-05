Family of six in San Antonio found dead in his truck in apparent suicide

A San Antonio family and their two cats were found dead in a van parked in their garage on Thursday, local police said.

The bodies of the husband and wife and their four young children, aged 11 months to four years, were discovered in the vehicle along with their cats in a basket while the police carried out a welfare check on the residence.

Authorities arrived at the home Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., and found a note on the door with military jargon and a cryptic message, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

An officer interpreted the note to read "bodies or people inside the house, the animals were in the freezer and do not enter," according to McManus.

Police entered the house with a strong noxious smell that was later identified as carbon monoxide, but the agents, fearing that the explosives were inside, backed up and called EMS. Police used a robot to sweep the residence before clearing it of explosives and entering the garage to find the creepy scene.

"There are no words to describe it," said McManus, making the discovery.

The husband and wife were 30 years old and were a "military family," McManus said. They moved into the house in the Stone Oak neighborhood in January, although neighbors told police they "never saw them," according to McManus.

Police were still investigating a motive Thursday night and the family's identities had not been released.

Police officers were alerted for the first time that the husband's employer was doing nothing. He had been working from home and was required to call work every morning.

He had called Wednesday, but not Thursday, and after repeated attempts to contact him, the employer alerted police, McManus said.

"I guess it happened sometime overnight, based on the time frame of everything," he said.

McManus said authorities will stop by the residence for clues from the night.

"This is just the beginning of the investigation," said McManus. "Even if it looks like suicide, they will be going through the house a lot to find evidence of what happened in more detail."