Famous trainers launch socially distant fitness program in the Hamptons

Famous trainers Isaac Calpito and Stacey Griffith are joining forces to launch a new outdoor fitness program called CLUBHOUSE at Topping Rose House in the Hamptons this weekend that runs through the summer, Page Six has learned exclusively.

Calpito, who has trained Kelly Ripa, Faye Dunaway and Vanessa Hudgens, is known on Instagram as @Isaacboots and teaches virtual Torch training classes that have gone viral in the midst of the pandemic.

"Since the quarantine began, the beauty of what has become our Torch community is that we feel connected despite being physically distant," Calpito told Page Six. "I can't wait to go back to teaching in person – socially distant, of course – for the first time in five months at Topping Rose House. I'm so excited!"

Meanwhile, SoulCycle star Griffith has trained everyone from Brooke Shields to Madonna.

We are told that all classes will be held outdoors and that participants will stay six feet away to practice social distancing.

Those interested can register for classes on their website.