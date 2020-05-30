Fan-made redesigns for THUNDERCATS that don't miss the classic look – Newsdio

I have a great series of fan-made character drawings for the classic animated series ThunderCats. What I love about these redesigns is that they do not lose the classic style with which we are all familiar. Art comes from artist Steven Wayne and if there was ever another reboot of the series this is certainly the right way!

These designs are much better than what we saw in the 2011 reboot and that nonsense ThunderCats Roar series that launched this year. Maybe someday, someone will restart this series the right way.