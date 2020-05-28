Fans Call for Original Four Fantastic Cut, But Director Says No Need

Josh Trank says "Not necessary" for his cut of the Fantastic Four. Marvel fans have begun to speak out for the director's cut of Trank from the 2015 movie, but he really doesn't like revisiting the unfortunate project. Obviously Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice It is great news. Even a week later, it's still what most comic book movie fans are talking about. In doing so, there have been rumors that other directors had a chance to revisit their old job.

DC fans have also been calling for the release of David Ayer's 2016 cut Suicide Squad. Yesterday has even fueled some of the rumors, noting that it would be easy to go back and create the movie he had initially planned, which would likely include more of Jared Leto's Joker. However, director Josh Trank has no interest in cutting back. Fantastic four. When a fan on social media said they were asking for their share of the 2015 movie, the director simply said, "It is not necessary."

Josh Trank didn't even pretend to be interested in the slightest, which is understandable. Fantastic four It wasn't a critical or box office success, and for one reason or another, it may have been the reason the director didn't have the long debate. silly Fett movie for Disney and Lucasfilm. There aren't many great memories for Trank, but he's stated numerous times over the years that his original version of the movie was not what ended up on the big screen, leaving Marvel fans wondering what would have been done. different.

Looking back at Fantastic fourJosh Trank believes he was too "arrogant" to have handled the project properly. He admits to being jealous of directors like James Gunn who had massive success with him. Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, although all that has dissipated. The reception of the film certainly did not help at all. It is only now that Trank can go see the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and Zack Snyder DC projects to see them as something separate. That being said, he is hugely excited to see Snyder's cut from League of Justice, noting that he has not yet seen the original.

For now, it seems like many fans are going to call the studios to allow the directors to come back and post their original visions. It seems like a slippery slope, and right now, nothing else seems to have the passion behind it like the #ReleaseTheSnyederCut movement, which also helped spread positivity and raise awareness of important causes. It happened because the studio could no longer ignore it. Is that going to happen with David Ayer? Suicide Squad? We will have to wait and see, but it would be unwise to hold our breath. And don't even think of another Fantastic four cut with Josh Trank on board. You can see Josh Trank's Twitter reaction to a fan who asks his court Fantastic four down.

There is no need. – Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) May 20, 2020

