Fans Campaign For Sequel With L.A. Billboards

The fan campaign for Alita: Battle Angel 2 continues, with new billboards in Los Angeles. Last year Fox finally released Alita: battle angel, an adaptation of a popular Japanese manga series, after it languished in development for centuries. He starred in Rosa Salazar as the titular Alita, a cyborg who is given a new life and body after Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz) finds her discarded in a junkyard. When Alita discovers her memories and the secrets of the world she lives in, she finds herself in even greater conflict. Financially, Alita: battle angel It was a moderate success at $ 401.7 million worldwide. Still, the total was not enough to automatically authorize a sequel, leaving the property's future uncertain.

Despite the regular reception, Alita: battle angel built up a dedicated fan base that is committed to fighting for Alita 2. In addition to the campaigns on social networks, the "Army of Alita" obtained a Alita 2 This flag will fly over this year's Academy Awards in its latest attempt to get Disney's attention. While the first movie was launched by Fox, the Disney-Fox merger is gone Alita in the hands of Disney Just a couple of months ago, Waltz questioned Alita 2The prospects are purely because Disney now owns the property rights.

the Alita The fan campaign has officially made its next move: Billboards in Los Angeles. As shared on social media by Charlie SchmidtFour messages have been displayed on a billboard in LA. Three of them contain quotes from Salazar, Waltz and Tilly Lockey, a British amputee with bionic arms, expressing support for a Alita continuation. You can see them in the space below.

This new Alita 2 The rally comes weeks after another major fan campaign won its own fight. For years, DC fans have worked for the release of Snyder Cut of League of Justice following the departure of director Zack Snyder from the film. They applied methods similar to those Alita 2 campaign, with hashtags on social networks and billboards in cities. Now Warner Bros. is allowing Snyder Cut to launch on HBO Max in 2021, and the victory has led other campaigns to see a resurgence on social media.

It is easy to think that because the Snyder Cut movement was successful, the Alita Army will soon see its own victory. However, the Snyder Cut possibly had more followers behind it, and it took years for them to get to this point. That does not mean that the Alita 2 the campaign will not be successful; it just means it may take some time. Clearly there are quite a few people out there who want to see a Alita sequel, and that includes those who worked on the film like Salazar and Waltz. However, Disney first has to make sure that there is a large enough audience for this movie before approving it. If there is one thing that is clear at the moment, it is that the Alita Army is not going to leave any time soon.

Source: Charlie Schmidt/Twitter

