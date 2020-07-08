Fans Create Petition to Rename New York's Longacre Theater After Nick Cordero

Fans launched a petition to rename the Longacre Theater in New York City in memory of Broadway star Nick Cordero, who died Sunday of complications from the coronavirus.

The Longacre, which was home to Cordero's latest Broadway show "A Bronx Tale", was built in 1912 and is currently named Longacre Square, the original name of Times Square. The renamed theater would be called "The Nick Cordero Theater".

The petition had more than 26,000 signatures on Tuesday.

"Bron A Bronx Tale, The Musical" was the last Broadway show starring Nick Cordero. This musical set a record as the longest-running musical in Longacre's history, "the petition read.

"With the passing of this incredibly talented and beloved Broadway star, it is the perfect keepsake for him and his family's legacy, to ensure that his name will always come to light in the Broadway Community."

Cordero, who was 41 at the time of his death, was admitted to Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles in April. His right leg was amputated and he was kept in a medically induced coma for most of his hospital stay.

A GoFundMe, which was created after Cordero's death to help his wife, Amanda Cloots, as well as their son Elvis, has more than $ 984,630 with the original goal set at $ 48,000.