Fans of & # 39; It & # 39; s Always Sunny in Philadelphia & # 39; They attack on Netflix on Twitter for eliminating episodes with blackface

Several fans of "It & # 39; s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" accuse Netflix of removing some of its episodes with characters in blackface.

Fans began turning to Twitter early Saturday morning to question the streaming service about their decision to remove some of the episodes from the popular show, specifically noting the abandonment of the sixth episode of season 2 titled "Dee Reynolds: Shaping America & # 39 ; s Youth ".

Several fans of the show claimed that Netflix was wrong for allegedly removing the episode from its catalog because it involved characters who condemned the use of blackface.

"Apparently, they removed the black-face episode of It's Always Sunny from Netflix," wrote one user. "It is literally an episode that discusses how Blackface is wrong, and they have simply removed it because they think that is what people want, but nobody cares."

Another argued that the show, like "Tropic Thunder", uses the black face "in an & # 39; acceptable & # 39; way."

Social media users claimed that when they went to watch episodes of the series, the streaming service says that "they are no longer available."

"I'm not sure what Netflix thinks will get the Always Sunny episode removed. It's pretty clear that the episodes annoy people who think blackface is fine, they've even kept a later episode featuring blackface with no satirical context," another user discussed.

"How can you remove It & # 39; s always sunny ep (sic)? Just because the episode represents the black face, you remove it even though it literally just satirically asks" when is the black face okay? although it concludes that it is not (sic) ever. If this episode was ever relevant it's now, "asked another, tagging the British version of Netflix in the tweet.

Another agreed: "The black-faced joke in It's Always Sunny isn't, 'haha look, they're black, that's hilarious'. It's' haha ​​look, what complete parts of these people are & # 39; ".

A Netflix representative did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The backlash comes amid multiple television shows and movies that have recently been pulled for controversial content.

HBO Max confirmed its decision earlier this week to remove "Gone with the Wind" from its catalog because it has come under fire for its portrayal of blacks.

The platform also raised its eyebrows when it announced that "Looney Tunes" characters like Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam will have no weapons on the streaming service restart.

Similarly, Paramount Network announced that "Cops" will not be back after 32 seasons, while the production of "Live PD" has also been removed by A&E.