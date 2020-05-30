Fans of 5 couples loved it (and 8 hated it)

With Elite Season 3 just aired on Netflix last Friday, many fans are still trying to get over the commotion of who killed Polo? However, Polo was not the only character to suffer a terrible disappearance. In fact, the writers managed to kill the spirit of the fans when they finished, not one, but two of their favorite ships.

This was not the only surprise that the writers had up their sleeve, since they also presented two new characters that caught the attention of Nadia, Omar and Carla. The question is: were the new romances as popular with fans as the old ones? Read on to discover the 5 couples that fans loved and the 5 they hated.

Updated on May 29, 2020 by Brittany Fischer: There has been a discussion about the plan for Elite to move forward. It looks like a whole new cast of characters will be featured in Season 4, forcing fans to say goodbye to their troublesome favorites. Although the core mystery was a key aspect of this show's success, fans also loved the drama resulting from relationships on the show. It seems fitting then that as we wait to meet our new cast of characters, let's reflect on all the relationships between teens on the show.

13 Hated: Carla and Yeray

Although Yeray was instrumental in helping Carla break free from her family's prison, this was a relationship that fans couldn't bond with. One of the main reasons is because they knew that Carla's heart was not in the first place as she was only doing it to appease her father.

Yeray may have been in love with Carla, but it soon became apparent that their relationship was to fit in with her aesthetic lifestyle. Instead of meeting Carla, Yeray treated her more like an accessory: she constantly showered her with gifts because she believed that this would make her happy. In the end, they both ended their relationship on a high note by realizing how incompatible they were for each other.

12 Loved: Christian, Carla and Polo

Before getting involved in a murder investigation, fans enjoyed the relationship that developed between Christian, Carla, and Polo. Starting in Season 1, Carla and Polo began a polyamorous relationship with Christian to bring their own romance to life.

Though unconventional, many fans enjoyed the relationship between the three, as Christian's influence helped Carla with her confidence and helped Polo embrace her sexuality. However, his disposition was also full of drama as Polo's insecurities increased and he ended up deceiving Carla.

eleven Hated: Samuel and Rebecca

No matter how much Rebekah loved Samuel, this relationship was never going to work. Especially since Samuel's heart was still in Carla. When they made their relationship official in Season 3, Rebeca and Samuel dated for a couple of months. It seemed like things were getting serious for the couple as Rebeca briefly moved in with the waiter after becoming homeless.

However, this relationship was doomed to disaster when Samuel betrayed Rebekah. To bring Nano and her mother back, Samuel agreed to disturb Rebecca's house and help the police with their investigation against her mother. As soon as Rebeca discovered his deception, she hit him and effectively ended their relationship.

10 Loved: Nano and Marina

One of the most underrated romances on the show had to be the relationship between Nano and Marina. While fans didn't turn to Marina after the teenager confronted the two brothers Domínguez, there was no doubt that Marina and Nano loved each other.

Starting in Season 1, Nano set out to seduce Marina to gain access to her family's wealth. However, they both ended up falling in love when Marina agreed to help Nano with his money problems. After discovering that she was pregnant, Nano and Marina were planning to start a life together until their untimely death. Afterward, Nano continued to tell everyone about how much he loved her.

9 9 Hated: Malick and the Shanaa brothers

Another developing romance that fans couldn't bear was Malick's romance with the two Shanaa brothers. First introduced in Season 3, Malick made a big impression on Nadia when the couple joined in with their religious beliefs. In order not to disappoint her family, Nadia began to contemplate a future with him.

However, Nadia's relationship with Malick came to an abrupt end when she discovered that he was hooking up with her brother, Omar. This opened up another can of worms for Omar and Ander's relationship, who were already struggling after Ander's cancer diagnosis. Malick didn't help either when he pressured Omar to leave Ander. It is safe to say that Malick would not be missed by anyone.

8 Loved: Nadia and Guzmán

Although fans have seen many romances come and go Elite, Three relationships turned out to be a hit with fans. One of them was Guzmán and Nadia. Starting with Season 1, Guzmán and Nadia did not have the best start, as Nadia discovered that he only teamed up with her to win a bet.

Nadia soon considered that Guzmán deserved a second chance when the socialite showed that he could be a good guy. The couple soon approached, sharing some stolen kisses and moments whenever they could. However, Nadia refused to commit to Guzmán as their relationship collided with her family's lifestyle. Still, Season 3 provided Guznadia fans with some hope when the teens confessed their love for each other, and Nadia promised to return for Guzmán.

7 7 Hated: Lu and Valerio

Although Danna and Jorge have exceptional chemistry, the romance between Lu and Valerio was one that could not be addressed. While most people enjoy a story about a forbidden romance, you have to draw a line where they are completely immoral. Especially when everyone knows it would never work or be accepted.

Valerio was introduced as Lu's older son, older brother in Season 2, who returned to Las Encinas after being expelled from boarding school. Immediately, it was established that the brothers had a more familiar relationship when she and Valerio connected several times, and the latter claimed that he was in love with her. His incestuous romance didn't last long, either, as he was exposed to his family and friends.

6 6 Hated: Samuel and Marina

Samuel and Marina were one of the first couples that fans saw develop. These two started out as friends, and Samuel quickly developed a romantic attraction to Marina. The innocent and inexperienced Samuel awkwardly tried to flirt with Marina, taking many steps along the way.

It was clear that Marina did not feel the same way about Samuel, even trying to scare him by sharing that he had HIV. When Samuel said he didn't care about his HIV status, Marina tried to make Samuel love him, resulting in one of the most awkward sex scenes in the entire series. During the entire time their relationship developed, Marina was secretly pining for her brother Nano. The entire relationship between these two can be summed up in one word: cringey.

5 5 Loved: Ander and Omar

Another romance that easily made its way into the hearts of fans was that of Omar and Ander. Beginning with Season 1, Ander and Omar's relationship began when the couple were paired on a dating app. The couple decided to secretly date after the shopkeeper revealed that he had not yet dated his family.

Season 2 started to get tense for them as Ander was getting tired of keeping their relationship calm. However, they were soon reconciled when Omar decided to take a leap of faith, choosing to prioritize his happiness over his family's wishes. Although they went through a difficult period in season 3 due to Ander's illness, the couple came out stronger when Omar chose him over New York.

4 4 Hated: Polo and Cayetana

Of all the relationships on the show, the only couple that didn't work was Polo and Cayetana. Starting in Season 2, Bonnie and Clyde from Las Encinas reunited shortly after Cayetana saved Polo's life. After hanging out on several occasions, Polo and Cayetana got closer when they discovered each other's criminal past.

Instead of being rejected for Polo's actions, Cayetana helped cover her crime by hiding the trophy in her room. When Polo made her impending return to Las Encinas, Cayetana did everything she could to make sure her boyfriend couldn't leave her behind. In the end, Polo decided to end their relationship after he accused her of being only interested in her social connections.

3 Hated: Cayetana and Valerio

Cayetana and Valerio did not share the screen for a long time. Although the two were flirtatious in their first meeting, Valerio was too busy chasing his sister while Cayetana chased Polo. Valerio originally became involved with Cayetana while she was with Polo, joining their relationship as an equal third partner.

But it was clear that Cayetana had stronger feelings for Valerio. He even admitted that Valerio had saved their relationship and that it would not have worked without him. After Polo left them both, Valerio and Cayetana continued dating. Still, something never felt genuine about this relationship. And Cayetana's character was so hated by fans that seeing her with a fan-favorite Valerio was a shock.

2 Loved: Samuel and Carla

Samuel and Carla's relationship may have been a surprise, but it was a welcome for fans with open arms. Starting as a game in Season 2, Samuel and Carla broke their own rules when they fell in love along the way. However, their romance took a sour turn when Samuel broke their trust and nearly ruined his family's reputation.

Although they weren't in the best place, Samuel decided he wanted to save their relationship. However, Carla refused to throw caution to the wind when her father began threatening Samu's life. Sadly, after several episodes watching them exchange anxious glances, Carla and Samuel decided to let go of work on themselves. Who knows, maybe they will do well if Carla decides to go home …

one Hated: Guzmán and Lu

When Lu and Guzmán first introduced themselves, they seemed perfect for each other. They were a couple that fans loved to hate, united by their toxicity and ignorance. But as the series progressed, these characters became more developed and nuanced. It became clear that these two characters couldn't be more wrong for each other.

While Lu always tried to remain supportive and loyal, she often projected her own wishes on Guzmán, giving him what she believed he needed rather than what he wanted. And despite everything Lu did for Guzmán, he treated her terribly. He lied to her, cheated on her, and put her through a pile of trash. Despite his dealings with her, Lu returned to Guzmán several times. It was discouraging to see the usually strong Lu allow herself to be fired by a boy who didn't deserve her. Fans were happy when this relationship finally ended forever.

