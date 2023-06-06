We recently asked Last of Us fans to guess which video games we would remake on the PS5. One of the top choices was The Last Of Us, so we posed a question to see if our loyal readers were in favor of a PS5 port or a full-on remake. The results are in, and our readers favor a PS5 port to achieve better graphics.

The Last Of Us was released in 2013, and while we loved the game, the graphics weren’t anything to write home about. Today, plenty of PS4 players are still playing The Last Of Us, with the original game looking just as good as it did nearly five years ago when it was first released.

Introduction to The Last of Us Part I

In The Last of Us, you take control of Joel, who is tasked with guiding a teenage girl named Ellie across post-pandemic America to save her from the military dictatorship that created the virus in the first place.

You begin the game in New York, where the story picks up. The city is overrun with roving gangs and infected people, so you must travel through the big city to freedom. The journey isn’t easy — Ellie is an untrained fourteen-year-old girl who’s just escaped an oppressive life as a prisoner of “Toaster” soldiers (those infected with a form of military bio-weaponry), and she’s not exactly going to be helpful when it comes to shooting bad guys who might be trying to eat her face.

Names of the characters in The Last of Us Part I

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Ashley Johnson as Ellie

Troy Baker as Joel

Hana Hayes as Sarah

Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy

Annie Wersching as Tess

Robin Atkin Downes as Robert

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

W. Earl Brown as Bill

Brandon Scott as Henry

Nadji Jeter as Sam

Ashley Scott as Maria

Reuben Langdon as James

Nolan North as David

Laura Bailey as Additional Voices

John Eric Bentley as Additional Voices

Gregg Berger as Additional Voices

Steve Blum as Additional Voices

Chris Jai Alex as Additional Voices

The storyline of The Last of Us Part I

In this article, you will learn about the storyline of “The Last of Us Part I.” The following is an overview and summary of the game’s plot.

You will also get a glimpse into some of the characters that inhabit this world. Lastly, you’ll learn about some key aspects that will make this game unique, namely its bleak atmosphere and believable narrative.

“The Last of Us” is a game that was released in 2013 by Naughty Dog. It became an instant hit and was highly regarded as one of the finest games of that year.

Considering that Naughty Dog’s previous titles have been top-rated, it’s unsurprising to see this game achieve some fantastic success. The Last of Us Part I is an excellent example of what gaming can be at its finest.

This game has received praise for multiple reasons, including its stunningly realistic graphics.

More about The Last of Us Part I

The game offers three different gameplay styles: stealth, action, and survival — each with various weapons and obstacles. The stealth style is probably the most “normal” for gamers used to modern-day action games that require you to be nice to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be stealthy in this game, you must either hide from a bad guy or kill him before he sees you by sneaking up on him (or pressing very slowly on the D-Pad…I am weak).

To do this, you must use your surroundings. Sometimes you can just sneak behind a foe and snap his neck (if you’re good), but you’ll have to rely on stealth kills most of the time.

The main problem with stealth is that it’s hard to remain hidden if you are near enemies; they’ll hear your movements or see you when they turn around. This is where the action style comes in handy.

So, what do you think about The Last of Us Part I?