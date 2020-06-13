Fans savor virus-free return of stadium sport in New Zealand

They call a section of The Zoo stadium, and it's easy to see why: Thousands of college students with team colors standing in their seats, stabilizing beer trays, swinging with music, and bursting with joy when their team scores.

"Insanity" is how 20-year-old student Charlotte Power described the scene. "Dancing, celebrating. Hopefully there are no fights.

New Zealand on Saturday became one of the first nations in the world to welcome hordes of fans to a packed sports stadium, thanks to the country's remarkable success in eliminating the coronavirus.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC SUE A CROWD OF 20,000 AT THE CHARITY TENNIS EVENT: "HE DON'T WANT TO MAKE ME CALLS"

As countries try to reopen after the blocks, the night's rugby match marked a kind of milestone, and its importance was not lost on fans.

After instituting a strict security shutdown in March, New Zealand has not reported any new cases of the coronavirus for more than three weeks, and says that everyone who contracted the disease has now recovered. Earlier in the week, the country removed almost all remaining virus restrictions, with the notable exception of keeping the border closed.

That meant no masks or social distancing was required when more than 20,000 fans flocked to the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin to watch Saturday's game between the local Highlanders and the Chiefs, who had traveled from Hamilton.

"It is huge," said the country's sports minister, Grant Robertson, on the sidelines. "It is a world first and is a reward for the hard work of 5 million New Zealanders."

Robertson said he has been receiving calls from India and beyond from people curious about how professional sports can proceed without virus restrictions. He said there is something special about being in a game.

"Anyone who's a fan of live sport or even live music knows that if you're there, it's totally different," he said.

For fanatic Iki Uele, it was a pleasure to see all the people.

"Everyone has been dying for this moment," he said. "Being locked up, we just needed something to get out."

Uele said he was concerned that someone in the crowd might have the virus without knowing it. But he was willing to take the risk.

German exchange student Johanna Lindner said she had never seen a rugby match before, and that people in her country were curious and perhaps a little envious.

"It is a great opportunity to socialize again," he said. “Uniting the country from New Zealand is becoming a bubble. I think it's very important to lift people's spirits a little bit. "

Peter Miskimmin, executive director of government agency Sport New Zealand, said the return of stadium games is hugely significant and that sports are part of the nation's DNA.

"I don't think anyone has yet replicated that feeling of excitement about being in a crowd, and the passions that flow from that," he said. “Being in a stadium and feeling it, and even influencing the game. The players know that the crowd is there. "

Taiwan's professional baseball league began allowing a very limited number of fans at the games in May, but loosened the restrictions last weekend after the government reduced coronavirus measures. Fans no longer have to wear masks when sitting, food and drinks are now allowed in the stands, and stadiums can be filled to half capacity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

During Saturday's rugby game, momentum and leadership rocked back and forth. The crowd laughed and turned away from the mounting tension as lightning wearing nothing but shoes defied the cold winter weather and exploded into the field. Then, with 2 minutes left on the clock, the home team scored a drop goal.

When the final whistle sounded and the Highlanders kicked the ball to win 28-27, fans screamed and hugged each other. The players hit each other on the back and hugged each other.

All thoughts of social distancing had long since disappeared.