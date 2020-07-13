Fans welcome to World TeamTennis matches in West Virginia

Tennys Sandgren celebrated a game ending point appropriately for a pandemic, retrieving the ball himself in the absence of children from the ball and exchanging a clumsy fist-to-elbow strike with a teammate when the World TeamTennis season began before for fans to wear a Sunday mask.

All nine WTT teams have joined The Greenbrier complex for their three-week season. Matches are normally played at various locations across the country, but all were brought to one location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandgren, meanwhile, was happy to be at The Greenbrier, and not just for tennis.

"You know what the past four months have been like," he said. "You've been sitting in your house the whole damn time. Now I can do it in a beautiful setting. It's fantastic. There are many things to do."

For Sandgren, that includes playing golf and hanging out in the pool.

"It was quite cold," he said.

Tennis became one of the few professional sports to welcome fans during the pandemic. An indoor bullfighting event was held on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as an IndyCar doubleheader with limited spectators at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

"It was amazing to have some people behind tennis," said Sandgren. "It made the good shots a little bit more fun."

Last month, top-ranked Novak Djokovic played in a series of exhibition matches he hosted in Serbia and Croatia with fans in the stands and zero social distancing amid the pandemic. He later announced that he and his wife had both tested positive for the virus and apologized for contributing to its spread.

The WTT season began just as confirmed coronavirus cases were skyrocketing nationwide. In West Virginia alone, positive cases have doubled in the past month, including dozens of cases and three church-related deaths not far from the complex.

Strict measures were applied in the matches to guarantee health and safety. Anyone other than a competing athlete wore a mask inside the tennis stadium and fans had their temperatures checked before entering. Staggered rows of seats were covered to allow for social distancing.

Up to 500 spectators are allowed in each of the outdoor matches on the 2,500-seat pitch, although there were far fewer than 500 attendees at the opening match. If rain forces play indoors, the maximum capacity will be reduced to 100 fans and 50 employees.

On the court, the chair umpire assisted the umpire in the chair instead of the line judges. There were no ball kids. The athletes chased loose balls and threw them at the serving player. When the matches ended, the opponents touched the tennis rackets, without clashing hands or handshaking.

"If it's safe for people to go out and experience tennis live, I'm in favor," said Orlando Storm coach Jay Gooding. "It is exciting for us. I think the general tennis public has something to look forward to."

Lisa Pace of Raleigh, North Carolina and her 18-year-old son Jackson were already on repeat vacations at the resort and decided to stay one more day to attend the opening games of the WTT. Jackson Pace played on his high school tennis team, and they weren't concerned about being among dozens of people at a public event, even if it was.

"We both play tennis and we love watching it on television," said Lisa Pace. "We just wanted to take advantage."

I was especially eager to see 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Sandgren, who made it to the quarterfinals of this year's Australian Open.

Sandgren, who plays for the Storm, won Sunday's opening game in the men's singles against two-time defending champion Springfield Lasers' Mitchell Krueger. Sandgren then won matches in men's doubles with James Ward and mixed doubles with Jessica Pegula.

In addition to Stephens, other Grand Slam champions playing at the Greenbrier are Venus Williams, Kim Clijsters, Sofia Kenin, and twins Bob and Mike Bryan, who have won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together.

Players who test positive for the coronavirus during the season will be removed from the league, quarantined, and paid throughout the season. The pandemic has ended all tennis events sanctioned by the ATP, WTA, and the International Tennis Federation. WTT is not affiliated with these tours.

The WTT venue is the crown jewel of the Greenbrier tennis facility, which was built in 2015. A year later, it was covered in mud after a devastating flood that killed 15 people in the surrounding county.

The complex dates back to 1778 and has a 700-room hotel, has hosted presidents and royalty and has maintained a once-secret underground bunker built for Congress in the event of a nuclear attack during the Cold War.

"For me, the three weeks here are completely fine," Gooding said.