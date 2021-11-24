Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a fantasy film that I am directing and it has a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves from an original story by Rowling. It is the next installment in the Fantastic Beasts film series and the 11th overall in the Wizarding World franchise. The film stars many actors. They are Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech Jessica Williams, and Mads Mikkelsen. It is set a few years after the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald. It follows Albus Dumbledore and Newt Scamander and their friends as they go on a mission to Gellert Grindelwald’s army.

The movie set to start filming in 2020, but a disease stopped that. The film was pushed back because of the pandemic. It has not come out yet in the UK or America. The film’s release date is now 8 April 2022 in the United Kingdom and 15 April 2022 in the United States.

What is the release date of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

The film was going to be released on November 12, 2021. But then Johnny Depp left and his role was taken by Mads Mikkelsen. Warner Bros. changed the release date to July 15, 2022, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2021, the film’s release was moved up three months to 15 April 2022. The name of the film was also announced – it is called 22 July. It will be released one week earlier in the United Kingdom and Ireland on 8 April 2022. The film will be on HBO Max after 45 days.

What is the plot of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

The story is about World War II. It takes place in the 1930s. It will explore magical communities in Bhutan, Germany, and China. We also know that it will take place in the United States and the United Kingdom. Grindelwald is getting stronger and Dumbledore has to think about how he will fight in the war. Newt Scamander and his friends help him with this.

Who will be starring in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

In March 2020, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, and Katherine Waterston are reprising their roles from previous films. Jessica Williams is also joining them. On November 6, Depp said he would not play Grindelwald again because Warner Brothers wanted him to step down. He will not go back to the part. Johnny Depp shot only one scene in London. He was paid for the scene, even if the film wasn’t finished. The salary he got was between $10- $16 million. On 25 November 2020, Warner Bros. announced that MadsMikkelsen would replace Depp in the role of Grindelwald.

What is the exclusive news related the film?

In October 2014, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it planned to make the Harry Potter film series into at least 3 films. The third film is set to come out in 2020 and J. K. Rowling has ideas for its script already. In October 2016, it was announced that the Fantastic Beasts movie series will have five movies. In each movie, Eddie Redmayne will play the role of Newt Scamander. JK Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, and Lionel Wigram are all producers for this series of movies. In November 2016, Yates said he would direct all five films. He said, “I love making films.”

In October 2018, Johnny Depp said he might return to play Gellert Grindelwald for the third film. They would start filming in mid-2019. In November 2019, Warner Bros. put out a press release announcing that the movie will be filmed in Brazil and start in 2020. Steve Kloves, who worked on the Harry Potter movies, joined the project as co-writer.

In the 1930s, a movie will come out. It was revealed on February 7th. It tells about the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II and the magical communities in Bhutan, Germany, and China. The story follows a few people who live in these places.

The start of the movie was delayed by a day because there was a new disease. The movie started on September 20, but they were careful so that no one got sick with the disease. In February 2021, a crew member who was filming at Warner Bros. Studios tested positive for COVID-19. Composer James Newton Howard confirmed later that month that the film had wrapped filming.

