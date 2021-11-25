Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a movie directed by David Yates. It was written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves from an original story by Rowling. This is a production from two different countries. It is the second in a series of movies called “Fantastic Beasts”. This one has to do with crimes. The first movie was about things that happened before this movie.

This is a movie with many actors. They are Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, and William Nadylam. There are also other actors in this movie including Poppy Corby-Tuech and Jessica Williams. The movie is about Albus Dumbledore’s mission. He tasks Newt Scamander with the mission. The team will be in the heart of Grindelwald’s army.

What is the expected release date of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

The movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD. It will be released on April 15th, 2022 in theaters.

What is the expected plot of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

This story is about a time called the 1930s. The story will lead up to World War II and explore other countries, including Bhutan, Germany, and China. It will also tell about different parts of the United States and the United Kingdom. Albus Dumbledore is afraid of Grindelwald’s power and he needs Newt Scamander and his friends to stop him. They will have a big fight with Grindelwald, and Albus Dumbledore will think about how long he can stay on the side of the battle in this war.

What is the expected star cast?

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein:

A promoted Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA in short) Auror and Newt’s eventual wife.

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski:

A No-Maj veteran of World War I, owner of a bakery, friend of Newt, and former lover of Queenie.

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein:

The pretty and vivacious younger sister of Tina, who worked alongside her in the Federal Wand Permit Bureau after Tina was once demoted. She is a powerful natural Legilimens. After being convinced that Grindelwald will make her dream of marrying Jacob come true, she joins his side, eventually abandoning her lover and sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama:

A French Wizard of Senegalese descent and ally of Newt, who previously attempted to kill Credence while believing him to be his stepbrother Corvus.

Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier:

Grindelwald’s loyal right-hand follower.

Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks:

A professor of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore:

An extremely influential and powerful wizard in the British Wizarding Community, known in the British Ministry of Magic and throughout the wider wizarding world for his academic brilliance, and a professor of Defence Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He holds a blood pact with Grindelwald, with whom he had a close relationship with as a teenager, preventing them from dueling each other.

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald:

Victoria Yeates as Bunty:

Newt Scamander’s assistant.

Oliver Masucci as Head of the International Confederation of Wizards.

Additionally, Richard Coyle and Maria Fernanda Cândido have been cast in undisclosed roles.

About the production of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore;

In October 2014, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that there would be at least three Harry Potter movies. The third movie’s name is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part 3: The Deathly Hallows. J. K. Rowling has ideas for this movie’s screenplay. In October 2016, it was reported that the Fantastic Beasts film series would consist of five films.

They said that Eddie Redmayne would play Newt Scamander in all of them. This man will help to save the world by catching beasts. This is a good thing because they are magical creatures. The man who does this has also directed five films. He said in November 2016 that he will be directing all of these films, but did not say when they would come out or how many there were going to be.

In October 2018, Johnny Depp said he might return to play Gellert Grindelwald in the third movie. Filming will start in mid-2019. A press release was put out in November of 2019. Warner Bros. said that the film would be set in Brazil, start production in 2020 and that Steve Kloves (who had previously worked on Harry Potter films) would join.

On 7 February 2019, it was announced the movie will be set in the 1930s. The story is about how the Wizarding World got involved in World War II and looked at magical communities in Bhutan, Germany, and China.

Related post: Mission Impossible 7: All Information Related to it

Related Post: Chicago Fire Season 11: All you need to know

Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast