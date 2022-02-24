In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, fans are given a closer look at the relationship between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. While many secrets have been revealed in the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series, there are still some mysteries that remain unsolved. In this blog post, we will take a closer look at some of the secrets that will get revealed in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and explore what they could mean for the future of the franchise.

The fans of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore were desperate to know any update on the series and now they must rejoice because the Fantastic Beasts franchise has revealed brand new posters from the upcoming movie.

New posters of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore released

The latest instalment in the Fantastic Beast franchise is about to arrive on screens across the globe. To heighten your excitement for this movie, Warner Bros has released 18 new posters from it! The franchise has released the character’s posters which you can check down below.

Who is in the cast?

The movie is directed by David Yates and a screenplay done by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. The highly anticipated movie is going to reprise Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander. The movie will also showcase Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama, and Richard Coyle as Aberforth Dumbledore among various others.

What is the cast saying about Fantastic Beasts movies

Eddie Redmayne said, “What I love about this film is that it’s a return to the world of Fantastic Beasts but with an entirely new story. J.K. Rowling has written an amazing script and David Heyman, our producer, always creates a very special atmosphere on set so I can’t wait for everyone to see the movie.”

Jude Law said, “It was amazing to watch Eddie work. He is so passionate about his acting and he invests so much in every take. It was really exciting to be part of this Fantastic Beasts film.”

Ezra Miller said, “It was really great to be back on set with everyone. This film feels like a completely new adventure and David is such an amazing director that he makes it all feel very fresh.”

Katherine Waterston said, “This film has been in the works for so long that it’s just surreal now that it’s finally happening. We’ve all been working so hard to make it perfect and I think the fans are going to love it.”

We caught up with some of the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and they had nothing but good things to say about the movie.

When is the movie coming?

The movie is going to hit the theatres on 15 April 2022. Do not forget the dates.

What are Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore about?

Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful and dangerous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is planning to take control of the wizarding world. Incapable to stop him alone, he charges magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards and witches. As they battle Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers, they come face to face with an array of old and new beasts.

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

This is a question that many people are asking. The Fantastic Beasts franchise has been doing so well and it seems as if the story is going to be another blockbuster. If you want to see how Dumbledore became such a powerful wizard and find out more about his past, then this is the movie for you! The movie will show us more about his past while also showing Grindelwald’s rise to power. It looks like it is going to be a great film.