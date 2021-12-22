Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a movie that has created a buzz in the film industry. Fantastic Beasts is an adventure fantasy movie with beasts, wizards, and witches. It has generated so much interest because it connects to the Harry Potter series, which J.K Rowling wrote. Fantastic Beasts tells the story of Newt Scamander, who arrives in New York City with his magical case full of dangerous creatures whose existence has been revealed to the non-magical community for the first time since their world was hidden nearly seventy years ago.

The movie is directed by David Yates, who also directed the Harry Potter series and its prequels.

What will follow in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beast is a movie that will keep you at the edge of your seats with its well-written plot as well as stunning visual effects. The story follows Scamander, who is trying to stop an evil wizard from destroying New York City, and he teams up with some unlikely heroes along the way. Fantastic Beasts has already generated a lot of buzz, and it’s clear to see why. If you’re looking for an exciting new adventure movie to watch, Fantastic Beasts is a must-see!

#FantasticBeasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters April 15, 2022. pic.twitter.com/l27HbuwW9f — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) September 22, 2021

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2021. The other parts of the movie did not disappoint – the film was met with critical acclaim and quickly became a box office success. Fantastic Beasts tells the story of Newt Scamander, a magizoologist who accidentally unleashes an evil wizard upon New York City. Fantastic Beasts is based on the same name book, and JK Rowling has stated that she has plans to write three more Fantastic Beast films – so if you’re looking for your next movie marathon this year, Fantastic Beasts should be on your list!

When is the new movie releasing?

Hurray!! Good news for all Fantastic Beasts lovers. The Fantastic Beasts 3 will be released in UK cinemas on April 8, 2022, and in US cinemas a week later on April 15, 2022. Set up your timers because you’ll don’t want to miss this. For now, watch the trailers because it’s all on the web now.

Why should you watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?

The Fantastic Beasts series is famous for several reasons. Firstly, the characters are incredibly well-developed and likable – you feel for them as they go through their struggles. Secondly, the plot is constantly twisting and turning; you never quite know what will happen next. Thirdly, the story is very well written and pulls you in from the beginning. And finally, the special effects are incredible! The setting is incredible. Fantastic Beasts transports you into an entirely different world, and it’s honestly a magical experience to watch. If you’re looking for an exciting film that will keep you on the edge of your seat, Fantastic Beasts is definitely worth watching!

The casting of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Fantastic Beasts is an American fantasy film series created by J. K. Rowling and distributed by Warner Bros. The movie has incredible actors that are ready to blow up your mind. Eddie Redmayne is the perfect Newt Scamander, and his character is lovable. Katherine Waterston portrays Tina Goldstein perfectly, and her backstory makes you feel for her. Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski was a great comedic relief that I think most people will enjoy. Alison Sudol shines as Queenie Goldstein; she brings so much life to the role and makes you feel like you’re right there with her. Johnny Depp’s casting as Gellert Grindelwald was controversial, but I have to say he did an excellent job in the role. Zoë Kravitz rounds out the cast playing Leta Lestrange, and she seems to be a good fit for the part.

According to reports, Johnny Depp will not be reprising his role as Grindelwald. However, his role will be taken over by star Mads Mikkelsen. So, if you’re looking for an excellent movie to watch this weekend, I highly recommend the Fantastic Beasts series until The Secrets of Dumbledore is released. The movie will not let you get up from your seat. That’s for sure!!