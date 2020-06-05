Fantastic Four 2015 Director Wanted To Cast Black Actress As Sue Storm

Josh Trank, director of Fantastic four (2015) revealed that he wanted to play a black actress like Sue Storm but received rejection; the role finally went to Kate Mara. Before the start of production in Fantastic four, Trank selected a new cast of characters to play Marvel & # 39; s First Family as 20th Century Fox sought to restart the franchise after Fantastic four and The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2005 and 2007, respectively. Miles Teller was cast as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm, The Thing, Mara as Sue Storm, Invisible Woman, and Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Some Marvel fans reacted negatively to Jordan being cast as Johnny Storm, a character who is usually drawn as a target in comics, and who was portrayed by white actor Chris Evans in movies from the 2000s. Fantastic four The negative reaction was so bad that, at one point, Trank bought a gun because he was very paranoid during the production of the movie. The Trank movie kept Johnny and Sue as siblings, but established the latter as Franklin Storm's adoptive daughter (Reg E. Cathey), rather than their biological daughter. However, Trank originally envisioned the entire Storm family as being played by black actors.

Related: All the Fantastic Four 2015 Detail of the disaster revealed by the Director

Speaking to Geeks of ColorTrank was asked if he ever considered playing a black actress like Sue Storm. Trank confirmed that he wanted Sue to be black along with the rest of the Storm family, but received rejection from the studio. He said:

There were (were) many controversial conversations that were held behind the scenes about that. I was especially interested in a black Sue Storm and a black Johnny Storm and a black Franklin Storm. But also, when it comes to a studio in a massive movie like that, everyone wants to keep an open mind about who the big stars will be. Like, 'Well, maybe it's Margot Robbie' or something like that. But in the end, I found a great deal of rejection in choosing a black woman for that role.

Considering that Johnny and Franklin Storm are black in Fantastic fourIt certainly would have made more sense to play a black actress like Sue instead of criticizing the backstory about Sue's adoption. It's also unclear if Fox believed Mara was a big draw when she was chosen. Fantastic four. Although she is certainly an established and talented actress, she may not be a movie star similar to someone like Margot Robbie now, or even Robbie when she was cast as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. So if they weren't going to play a major star like Sue, it would have been better to choose a black actress. For his part, Trank regrets not fighting for what he believed in when it came to playing the part:

When I look back on that, I should have walked when that kind of understanding hit me and I feel ashamed for that, that I didn't, just on principle, because those are not the values ​​that I stand for. my own life and those were not the values ​​then, or ever, for me. Because I'm someone who always talks about standing up for what I believe in, even if it means burning my career, and I feel bad because I didn't get him on the mat with that problem. I feel like I failed in that regard, but that was a strange and unfortunate situation, I don't know how to say it.

Given the huge controversy created by racist fans who opposed the cast of Jordan, there's no doubt that there would have been even more if Trank had also chosen a black actress like Sue. Fantastic four. Still, it would have made more sense to have a white actress play Sue and force the movie to explain that it was adopted by the Storms. It's unclear why the studio didn't want Trank to play a black actress in the role, but he hinted that it was because there were no emerging black stars on the same level as Robbie or Mara (which is dubious, to say El less). What may be more likely, given the systemic racism that pervades Hollywood, is that the studio resisted two of the four members of the superhero team being black. However, unless Trank or someone else involved in the movie confirms it, that's just speculation. For now, Fantastic four Fans can expect the team to restart again for the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that the rights to the characters have moved to Marvel Studios.

Next: Fox Always Planned To Make The End Of Fantastic Four 2015 At Reshoots

Source: Geeks of Color

90-Day Fiance: Why Geoffrey Smirking at Mary & Varya Fight Was Alarming