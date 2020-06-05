Fantasy writer N.K. Jemisin shares an excerpt from her latest book & # 39; The City We Became & # 39;

Written by Brienne Walsh, CNN

Sometimes books come at exactly the right time, and that's certainly the case with "The City We Became," N.K.'s first book. Jemisin's "Big Cities" trilogy. The fantasy novel is based on the idea that the essence of New York City is transferred to six humans, each one an avatar for the five boroughs and one for the city as a whole, who must protect the city and its people from A multidimensional intergalactic threat manifesting as a gentrifying woman in white. No one knows how New York will fare in the coming months or years, but Jemisin points to the city's solidarity and resilience.

"New York has found ways to come together to make it a safer, healthier, and happier place. People take care of each other," he said, from his Brooklyn apartment. "I suspect that the people who remain will do what they can to be good New Yorkers because there is something about being in the city that gets them out of a lot of people."

Woojin Lee, CNN

Jemisin, who was raised by her mother in Alabama but spent summers and vacations in New York with her father, became a full-time resident of the city more than a decade ago, and has since become the first author. in winning the Hugo Prize for the Best Novel (awarded to a science fiction or fantasy book) three years in a row, for his successful trilogy "Broken Earth". She is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, and the leading voice for diversity and inclusion in the world of fantasy writing.

Next, Jemisin talks about her latest release and how she made New York City a scene of magic and allegory.

CNN: How did you come up with the concept of "The city we become" and, specifically, the idea that cities are born? In your opinion, is New York alive?

NKJ: I travel a lot and have lived in many different places. Every time you go to a new place, you feel quite quickly if you can feel comfortable there and if the place is cozy for you and yours. New York has always seemed that way to me. And I just thought, well, there must be something to it. If many people feel that personality or temperament, then there must be something that we are all learning. And if there is a personality, there can be life.

CNN: In the book, five of the main characters each represent a neighborhood in the city: Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island. What was your process for distilling the essence of each district into one character?

NKJ: I started with whatever the stereotype of the municipality is. And then I tried to understand something about the history of the municipality. Finally, I wove the characters with my own impressions of the municipality. There is a substantial amount of subjective opinion alone there. I am sure that I will hear it from the people of Staten Island because my opinion of Staten Island is remarkable.

Brooklyn is 99 percent of what I know about New York, so I decided to make Brooklyn run in the background because I love it. Even as a child, my father lived a little in Chelsea, but then moved to Brooklyn Heights. And this is before Brooklyn Heights was luxurious and expensive. He moved to Williamsburg in the 1980s when he was still a dumpster, and is still there today. So I have seen the wave of gentrification and what it does; I was literally at ground zero of the hipster movement. But really, I wanted to decentralize my Brooklyn-ness.

CNN: You have become one of the most recognized contemporary black writers in the fantasy genre. Can you talk about the importance of including more voices in a genre that has long struggled with diversity?

NKJ: I am not doing anything different from what those old white bearded men living in Central America are doing with their fantasy stories. They are injecting their white ethics and aesthetics into what they write, and I am doing the same with my fiction. The only difference is that our society is configured to view one of those things as perfectly normal and the other as pathology. Some of the early reviews for "The City We Became" criticized the book because it only has one white character. But I'm just doing the same thing that TV shows like "Girls" do: I'm just showing New York from my perspective. I have never seen New York as a white place where everyone has really big apartments. If I'm going to write New York, I'm going to write the New York I know, in which queer and black artists and people and all kinds of people with different ethnic backgrounds mix and talk with each other and eat each other's food. That is the New York that I have always known.

Science fiction is about where we are going. But fantasy is about where we've been. If you look at these depictions of medieval Europe in fantasy novels written by white guys from Central America, it's not what true medieval Europe was: art from the same period shows people of color and women in prominent roles. The fantasy we've been getting for the past few decades caters to a particular way of thinking about the world that needs to change, especially with regard to women, whiteness, race in general, and how cultures interact.

Fantasy is enhanced by having different voices. But I've always said that black, female, and queer writers will know when we've arrived when our work doesn't have to be exceptional. When our fantasies of mediocre wish fulfillment are published as often as the fantasies of white guys are published.

CNN: What authors have you been reading lately and what's in their work that resonates with you?

NKJ: As part of my research for "The City We Become", I read "The Life and Death of Great American Cities" by Jane Jacobs. Jacobs was a contemporary of famous New York City planner Robert Moses, and people simply didn't listen to her in part because she was a woman. But his perception of how to make cities safer and healthier was based on observations of how people actually interact. If Jane Jacobs had had the power to impact the city, the city would be a much healthier place.

Readme: an excerpt from "The City We Become"

Manny's stomach knotted with fear. You can tell that you are about to do something, and you still have no idea how to fight it. "What do you want?" he asks, to stop her. To buy time to think.

She shakes her head and sighs. "It would probably be sporty to tell you, but there is no sport in this for me. I just have a job to do. Bye, Manhattan."

Suddenly she was gone. The woman in white, that is; Between the blink of an eye, the white woman's clothes and hair return to their normal color. She falls a little, just a normal brown-eyed woman again. But after a moment of confusion, the woman's lips tighten and she picks up her cell phone again. The camera light turns on again.

But something worse is happening. When the hairs on the back of Manny's neck stand on end, he jumps and spins, suddenly convinced that someone is coming at him from behind. He sees the forgotten young couple on the grass, still having a picnic, but otherwise there is nothing there.

Wait. No. Emerging from the cracks and struggles on the road asphalt … there are ghostly little white bumps.

Manny grabs Bel and pulls him back just as the white bumps rise through a crack he had been standing on. More wiggle even through intact parts of the asphalt. When Manny sees that no white bumps emerge from the narrow ring of bare earth that surrounds the rock of the tulip tree, and perhaps another three to four inches beyond that, Manny pushes them both to stand within this seemingly protected circle. "What are they—" Bel begins. Bel can clearly perceive the white bumps, Manny is relieved to see. At least you don't have to explain this too. Bel leans against the rock, looking around in horror as the bumps turn into inchworms.

"Just gross," says the woman. She stands in the middle of an ankle-length tendril lawn, and the one coming from the back of her neck has split in two, both oddly facing Manny. Incredibly, despite all this, he is still recording them. Or not just recording? An instant later, a voice sounds from the phone's speaker. Manny can't understand it, but he hears the woman say, "I need the police. There are two guys in Inwood Hill Park who are, I don't know, menacing people. I think they're drug dealers, and they won't leave. Also, they're having sex. "

"Listen, woman, I don't think you know what sex is like" Bel babbles. In the distance, the young couple laughs, although Manny does not believe it is because of what Bel said. They are busy kissing and have not realized what is happening next to the rock.

The woman ignores Bel, focused on their conversation. "Yes. I will. I'm recording them. Right, uh-huh." She hesitates, then ruins her face and adds, "African American. Or maybe Hispanic? I can't say it."

"Obviously I'm British Asian, dumb dumb!" Bel gazes at her. In the meantime, however, the tendrils continue to grow, and lengthen long enough for them to touch Bel and Manny, even if they climb to the top of the rock. Which is probably not going to help, as the rock is not big enough for two people to stand on.

Which reminds Manny that the rock is significant. An object of power, somehow. Shorakkopoch, site of New York's first real estate scam. What can he do with it?

Oh Ohhhh

Push Bel. "Get up on the rock," he says. "I need the room. And give me what's in your wallet."

It's a measure of how scared Bel is going to get, climbing up the rock and fumbling in his back pocket. "Worst assault ever, buddy," he jokes in a shaky voice.

Manny has pulled his own wallet out of his pocket. He is remarkably calm when he opens it and searches for something that will serve that tickle of an idea in his mind, and an analytical and independent part of him contemplates this lack of fear. You should be terrified, after seeing what these tendrils have done to another human being. What will it be like to have your body invaded and your mind surpassed by any entity these things serve?

How to die, he decides. And since some part of him has faced death before, he suddenly realizes that; that is why he is so calm: Manny also decides that he will not go out like this.

There is not much in your wallet. Some receipts, a five-dollar bill, an Amex card, a debit card, an expired condom. There are no photos of loved ones, which will seem strange to you only later. An ID, but he immediately takes his eyes off this, not wanting to see the name he had before the train ride this morning. Who he used to be is irrelevant. Right now, he needs to be Manhattan.

The instant your fingers touch one of the credit cards, you feel a flash of that strange energy and focus you had on FDR. Yes. "The earth has value," he mutters to himself, distracted from the white and growing field that surrounds it. "Even public land, like in a park. It's just a concept, land ownership; we don't have to live like that. But this city, in its current form, is based on that concept."

"Please tell me you're not losing it," says Bel from where he is crouched on the rock. "I don't think we can both afford a psychotic break at the same time. We just signed a lease."

Manny looks at him and tosses the coin to the ground, just beyond the ring of the rock. Feel instead of hearing a sudden, hollow, high-pitched squeal from where the bill landed, and you know without looking at what has happened. When the bill has touched the asphalt, it has damaged the tendrils and caused those in that immediate area to withdraw.

Bel look at this. He frantically pulls out a handful of messy bills from his wallet. Some of them are euros, some pounds sterling, United States notes and some pesos; Bel clearly travels a lot. Throw one of the bills. It doesn't land far from the bill Manny released, but nothing happens.

"I told you to give it to me," says Manny, snatching the wad of bills from Bel's trembling fingers. Doing this strengthens the strange feeling; Manhattan was built not only on land valuation, but also on stolen value.

"I'm just trying to help with this nonsense," snaps Bel. "God, do whatever nonsense you have to do, they're getting closer!"

Manny begins tossing the bills at the edge of the raining white style field. You quickly see that money is having an effect, but not much. A five-pound note cleans the space below it, but no more, and loses sight of it after a moment in the middle of the surrounding tendril field. Euros and pounds work, too, but it seems to depend on their value. A hundred dollar bill clears not only your own space, but an inch or so around it. A one-hundred-euro bill clears a little more, but all together it adds just enough space to prevent the nearest tendrils from reaching Manny. And if the tendrils continue to grow, they will eventually be able to reach Manny no matter how many additional inches of soil he has gained.

That's. Suddenly Manny understands: he is indeed buying the land around the tulip rock. But now it costs much more than sixty guilders. "Bel, do you know how much Manhattan real estate runs? Per square foot?"

"You are really crazy?"

One of the tallest tendrils lunges at Manny's thigh, hitting him with a twenty dollar bill. He squeals and retires. "I really need to know, please!"

"How the hell should I know? I'm a tenant, not a buyer! Maybe a thousand dollars a foot? Two thousand?"

That's the problem, then, Manny realizes, with a bitter moan. Manhattan real estate is terribly expensive, and they don't have enough cash to buy their own lives.

In desperation, he tosses his Amex, and that has the biggest effect yet, clearing out a rectangular chunk of space the size of a sedan. Apparently he has good credit. However, Bel does not have a card, and there are tendrils beyond the cleared space, and now Manny only has the debit card left. How much money is in your bank account? You can't remember it.

"Okay," says the woman, with satisfaction. Manny is surprised to find that he forgot her for a moment. She smiles at them amid the thickest knot of gently waving tentacles, her head and shoulders now decked out with at least a dozen. "The police say they're on their way. You may have gotten away with using drugs or exploiting yourself in broad daylight before, but I didn't move here to put up with things like that. We're going to get you out, one by one."

Manny's dismay over Manhattan property prices is overshadowed by the sudden fear of a dry mouth. If the police appear, which is not a guarantee; Even as a newcomer, you can tell that Inwood is still too brown a neighborhood for a definitive or quick response, especially during a city-wide emergency: They'll head straight into the fast-growing field of white tendrils that now surrounds Manny and Bel. And if a tendril has turned a nosy, racist white woman into a conduit for disembodied existential evil, he doesn't want to see what the infected NYPD will become.

He is preparing to launch the debit card, and he desperately hopes that account will contain a million dollars or so … when they hear another cell phone.

New York, New York, great city of dreams …

It is mostly a metallic sounding talk at this distance. Probably an iPhone. But from the talk, Manny can make out claps on a beat. Electronic drum kit and … a record scratch? Like in old school rap?

Too many … too many people, too many …

Manny turns to see a mid-tone black woman approaching them along a path that converges with the Shorakkopoch glade. She is tall and strong, with a vertical carriage and thighs that are nothing more than curvy, the latter accentuated even more by the pencil skirt she is wearing. Some of her bearings come in all of this style, plus smart heels and an elegantly textured curl cap dyed in honey blonde, but most are just her. She is a presence. She looks like an executive director on the way to an incredibly elegant gathering, or a queen who misses her cut.

Then Manny sees that he is also holding a cell phone. However, instead of filming, he is using this to play the music. The song is a little bit earlier than Manny's time, but you've heard it once or twice and … ah. With each metallic thump of the synthesized drums, the field of tendrils that has filled the tulip gap begins to tremble en masse. As Manny inhales in relief, the woman steps on the cobblestones and tendrils move away from the quick click of her heels. The ones she steps on actually scream, in little hissing squeaks as they squirm, then disappear. When you direct the phone down, those who haven't retired yet shudder as if every heartbeat was a painful thump. Then they fall apart, leaving no residue or signs that they were ever there. The tendrils are falling apart everywhere.

Too many … too many people, too … Yes. The city might welcome newcomers like Manny, but the otherworldly parasitic entities that control the mind are the toughest tourists.

"Five of us," Manny mutters. He knows who, or at least what, this woman is.