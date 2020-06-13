Far-right protesters clash with police in London near the disfigured Churchill monument

Right-wing activists clashed with police in London on Saturday, alleging they were in the city to protect the monuments from anti-racist protesters.

British nationalists, including Britain First, the Football Lads Alliance and other groups, called before the weekend's protests in an effort to protect the statues they consider essential to British culture and history. The main focus of his actions was the Churchill statue at Cenotaph, a war memorial at Whitehall in London.

The Churchill statue had been boarded up to protect it after Black Lives Matter protesters scribbled "it's racist." Protesters against police brutality and racism had taken down other statues, mainly of slave traffickers, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson called an attempt to "lie about our history."

Crowds of mostly white far-right activists clashed with police outside the Cenotaph, throwing traffic cones, flag poles and smoke flares at the police before breaking through police barriers, according to the BBC. The police defended themselves with batons to keep their line.

The activists, some dressed in "White Lives Matter" or "Proud Loyalist" shirts, moved to Trafalgar Square, where police drove them to avoid a confrontation with Black Lives Matter protesters in Hyde Park.

Many in the crowd chanted "Ingerland, Ingerland, Ingerland" and sang "God Save the Queen". The Telegraph estimated that 3,000 people had attended, most of them drinking beer during the events.

Government officials immediately denounced the violence, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned residents to stay away.

"This is totally unacceptable. We will not tolerate attacks on our police and the perpetrators will feel the full force of the law, ”Khan tweeted Saturday. "It is clear that far-right groups are causing violence and disorder in central London, I urge people to stay away."

Interior Secretary Priti Patel called the violence a "completely unacceptable thug."

“Any perpetrator of violence or vandalism must expect to face the full force of the law. Violence against our police officers will not be tolerated, ”he tweeted, adding a warning about the coronavirus and urging residents to return to their homes.

Black Lives Matter organizers had urged people not to join the protests this weekend in anticipation of problems from far-right groups. Britain's first organizer Paul Golding had posted videos throughout the week criticizing BLM as a "vile racist group," and the group had staged several White Lives Matter protests across the UK.

Protesters flocked to cities across the UK almost defying counter-protests, including in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast.

Met police issued a Section 60 order, giving police greater power to arrest and search citizens. The decision to extend the powers came after the Met received reports of people coming to town with weapons.

Police moved to clear the area around Waterloo station when the "pyrotechnics and knives" news raised concerns of more violence at night.

The protests were to end at 5 p.m. BST, but it doesn't appear that all protesters or activists have complied.